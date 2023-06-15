Heather Rae El Moussa and Christina Hall unite for blended family photo at school

Heather Rae El Moussa is one proud bonus mom.

Earlier this week, the "Selling Sunset" star shared a photo of her happy blended family at stepdaughter Taylor’s graduation.

“We are so proud of this girl,” Heather Rae wrote in part.

In the photo, a smiling Taylor, 12, is seen flanked by her parents, Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa, and their respective spouses, Josh Hall and Heather Rae.

Former “Flip or Flop” co-hosts Tarek and Christina ended their seven year marriage in 2016. The exes share two kids, Taylor and Brayden, 7. Tarek and Heather Rae are parents of 4-month-old son, Tristan.

@theheatherraeelmoussa via Instagram

After the graduation, Heather Rae shared in her Instagram Stories that she went home and snuggled with Tristan, who had tongue-tie revision surgery, a quick and nearly painless procedure, also known as frenectomy.

Tongue-tie is characterized by an unusually short, thick or tight lingual frenulum — the band of tissue that connects the tongue to the base of the mouth — that can restrict tongue mobility and impact breastfeeding.

@theheatherraeelmoussa via Instagram

In 2022, Heather Rae told TODAY's Jill Martin that it took her and Christina a moment to find their footing as co-parents.

“It wasn’t always perfect," Heather Rae explained on an episode of Martin's series "The New Rules." “I mean, we’ve definitely had some ups and downs."

She noted that they've reached an understanding.

“I think she realized how much I love the kids and they are number one to me over anything,” Heather Rae said. “So any drama aside, the kids are the most important thing to all of us.”

Heather Rae recently opened up to TODAY.com about why fans are seeing fewer photos of Taylor and Brayden on her Instagram grid. Some people have posted comments on her Instagram feed accusing her of favoring Tristan.

“Taylor and Brayden are in school all day, and I’m home with Tristan. I can capture moments with Tristan easily,” Heather she explained. She noted that Tarek and Hall have a 50/50 custody agreement, which means she spends more time with Tristan than she does with Taylor and Brayden.

“They’re also busy with sports and tutoring — they always have something going on. I blink and it’s 8 o’clock at night,” Heather Rae continued. “So when we’re all together, the last thing I’m doing is standing around taking photos with all three kids.”