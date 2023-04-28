'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright is pregnant -- see her announcement

It’s another win for House Gryffindor!

Harry Potter actor Bonnie Wright announced her pregnancy with a charming post on her Instagram page this week. The 32-year-old portrayed Ginny Weasley — the youngest of the redheaded Weasley clan — for all eight of the franchise’s movies.

On April 28, the actor took to her platform to announce her sweet news, describing her journey to motherhood as “wild and humbling.”

“We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them,” the actor began the caption of her post, which featured two pictures of her and her husband, Andrew Lococo.

In the photos, Lococo stands behind Wright while hugging her belly as they pose before a backdrop of sunny mountains. In the pictures, Wright appears to be relatively far along in her pregnancy.

Wright and Lococo married in 2022, according to People.

“What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life,” Wright continued in her post. “Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents. It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly.”

Bonnie Wright as Ginny Weasley and Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I." Courtesy Warner Bros.

In the years since starring as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter series, Wright has gone on to become an environmental advocate.

In 2022, she appeared on TODAY to speak about her book “Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet” and spoke about the small acts people can do to restore the environment. The actor emphasized the importance of recycling and how to avoid the use of single-use plastics.

Wright’s pregnancy news comes on the heels of yet another muggle addition to the Harry Potter family.

Earlier this week, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe welcomed his first child with longtime partner Erin Darke.

It’s not just families that are expanding the “Harry Potter” universe. Earlier this month, Max (the newly rebranded HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming platform) announced that it would launch a “Harry Potter” television series.