Halle Berry shares rare pics of her daughter for her 15th birthday

Halle Berry is celebrating her daughter, Nahla, on her 15th birthday.

On March 16, the Oscar winner shared a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram in honor of her daughter’s special day.

Berry uploaded a slideshow that included a black-and-white photo of her and Nahla embracing and laughing. The throwback picture from Nahla’s childhood was placed in a picture frame that had “Love You More” written on it.

The second snap showed Nahla with her back to the camera as she stared out into the ocean. In the final picture, the teenager sat with her legs crossed and covered her face with a hat.

“One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla,” the proud mom gushed in the caption.

The 56-year-old actor added, “She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes!”

She then asked her fans to join her in celebrating Nahla. At the end of her post, she wrote, “I love you sweet angel.”

Friends and fans wished Nahla a happy birthday in the comments.

Viola Davis said, “Happiest of birthdays beautiful Nahla!!” and included a red heart emoji.

Julianne Moore wrote, “Happy birthday Nahla!

One fan joked, “Is that ‘15th’ a typo? That human cannot be 15 already. Wow…Happy Birthday, young lady!”

The “Monster’s Ball” star shares Nahla with former partner and model Gabriel Aubry. She is also a mom to 9-year-old Maceo, whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

Berry rarely posts pictures of her children on social media. In the past, she has uploaded older photos or images that slightly conceal their faces.

In 2021, she celebrated Nahla’s 13th birthday on Instagram and uploaded the picture seen two years later in the “Love You More” frame.

“No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that. Happy 13th Birthday Nahla Boo,” Berry wrote at the time.

Her most recent picture of Maceo was shared in 2021 for his 8th birthday.

“This little dude is 8 today!” she cheered in the caption next to a photo of her son holding up a peace sign.

“Happy Birthday THUNDER!” she said with a red heart emoji.

Berry spoke about why she avoids showing her children’s faces when she stopped by TODAY in 2019.

“I fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs,” she explained.

“And also it’s a safety issue," she continued. "I just don’t want to plaster them all over the internet. That just doesn’t feel right for me. They’re gonna do that soon enough. That’s going to be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts.”

In 2013, Berry joined Jennifer Garner in testifying before the California State Assembly Committee on Public Safety about the importance of preventing paparazzi from taking pictures of children without parents’ permission.

During her testimony, Berry told politicians that her daughter did not want to go to preschool at the time.

“Why? Because these 25 grown men are there... We’re moms here, just trying to protect our children,” she said.