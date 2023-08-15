Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Halle Berry embraced her “inner Barbie” during a family day out for her birthday!

The Oscar winner, who turned 57 on Aug. 14, celebrated her birthday with a visit to the World of Barbie exhibit in Los Angeles with her daughter, Nahla, 15, and her partner, musician Van Hunt, 53.

“My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day!” Berry wrote on Instagram. “I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you !”

Berry shared several photos of her, Nahla and Hunt dressed in pink as they visited the Barbie-themed exhibit.

Berry and her daughter, Nahla, went full Barbiecore. @halleberry via Instagram

The proud mom shared a few photos of her and Nahla walking side by side, both sporting pink dresses and shoes.

Hunt also got into the Barbiecore theme with a bubblegum pink t-shirt and a teddy bear backpack.

Van Hunt and Nahla coordinated in pink. @halleberry via Instagram

The musician celebrated Berry’s birthday in his own Instagram post. He shared multiple photos of Berry concealing her face in different ways, from wearing clown makeup to sporting at-home face masks.

“this is the woman i love,” he wrote in the caption. “behind the mask / she makes me laugh til i hurt / i see her behind the mask / i always have / happy bday, my love.”

“thank you Van for always letting me be ME and loving me anyway !” Berry commented on her boyfriend’s post.

Several of Berry’s fellow celebrities wished Berry a happy birthday in the comments of her post, including Eva Mendes, who called Berry a "Goddess.”

Julianne Moore also remarked on how much Nahla has grown, writing in the comments, “Happy birthday! And she’s so tall!!!”

Berry rarely posts about her children on social media, although she celebrated Nahla’s 15th birthday in March with a sweet Instagram post.

“One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla. She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes!” Berry captioned the birthday tribute to her daughter.

Nahla, whom Berry welcomed in 2008 with ex-partner Gabriel Aubrey, is Berry’s oldest child. The actor also has a son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, from her previous marriage to Olivier Martinez.