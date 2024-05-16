Hailey Bieber shows off growing baby bump in new Instagram pics

Hailey Bieber is sharing more pictures of her growing baby bump.

On May 15, the model, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber, uploaded photos to Instagram documenting the previous weeks of her pregnancy.

In one snap, the 27-year-old cradled her stomach while taking a selfie in a pink butterfly crop top.

She shared two more photos in the same sparkly outfit from different angles that gave a better glimpse of her baby bump.

Hailey Bieber casually sipped her drink while wearing a T-shirt in another picture highlighting her stomach.

“The past few weeks have been,” she captioned the post along with multiple emoji, including a hatching chick.

Fans and celebrity friends celebrated the first-time mom in the comments.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wrote, “My dawwgggggg!! I LOVE ITTT.”

“The most beautiful angel,” blogger and fashion designer Aimee Song gushed. “How blessed is this baby going to be to be coming in the world with so much love.”

Song added, “Congrats again angel!!!!”

One fan wrote, “She’s glowing,” and included a heart-eyed emoji.

Hailey Bieber also revealed one of her unique pregnancy cravings on her Instagram story.

“Currently my biggest craving,” she wrote and added four see-no-evil monkey emoji. “Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce.”

“And no, you’re not allowed to judge!!” she playfully told her fans.

Justin Bieber and his wife publicly announced her pregnancy on May 9 with a joint Instagram post.

They uploaded a video and a few sweet photos of the two participating in a vow renewal ceremony. Justin Bieber took the camera and snapped photos of his wife’s baby bump. They both cradled her bump and shared a kiss in other snaps.

She wore a sheer white gown for the ceremony, which was held in Hawaii on May 9 according to a Yves Saint Laurent press release. The fashion house said the couple wore Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello for the special occasion.

A spokesperson for the model told NBC News that she is a little over six months pregnant.

After the announcement, Hailey Bieber posted another look at her outfit from the vow renewal on her Instagram story. She added a heart-hand emoji and sparkles emoji to the picture.