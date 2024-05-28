IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hailey Bieber has weird pregnancy cravings: They're common, and experts explain why

“This could just be a way the body is asking to ... help the developing baby.”
By Rosie Colosi

Hailey Bieber, pop star Justin Bieber’s wife, shared her pregnancy craving on Instagram — and she'd like people not to judge her, please.

“Currently my biggest craving. Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce, and no you’re not allowed to judge,” she captioned a photo of her food, according to The Independent.

Gravitating toward (or against) certain foods often begins early in pregnancy, intensifies in the second trimester and fades in the third, according to experts.

Gigi Hadid told Jimmy Fallon that she craved everything bagels. On X, Kylie Jenner said she ate Eggo waffles when pregnant with Stormi, but she didn't eat them before or after. Cardi B said she loaded up "red Doritos" with sour cream, cheese and guacamole.

What are pregnancy cravings?

Why do women have cravings during pregnancy? And why are they all so different?

According to BabyCenter, pregnancy cravings are extremely common. Between 50% and 90% of U.S. women report cravings during pregnancy. In a survey BabyCenter conducted with pregnant women in its community, cravings ranged from steak fat to spoonfuls of salsa to black olives on cheesecake.

Prenatal nutritionist Ryann Kipping says that many pregnancy cravings are fairly common, like fruit, milk and cereal.

"Most cravings are OK to indulge in. Oftentimes, I encourage this because so many cravings are for specific foods high in certain nutrients needed in pregnancy," Kipping says. "For example, many pregnant people crave milk; milk is a great source of iodine, and your needs increase by nearly 50% in pregnancy." 

Celebrity pregnancy cravings

Between Bieber's egg salad, Kourtney Kardashian's cheese and pickle sandwiches and Rumor Willis's sauerkraut and strawberry ice cream, celebrity moms certainly demonstrate a wide range of cravings. Dr. Layan Alrahmani, OB-GYN and member of the BabyCenter Medical Advisory Board, says these foods share some commonalities.

"Cheese, ice cream, and egg salads are all relatively fatty foods and this could just be a way the body is asking to increase its fat stores to help the developing baby," Alrahmani tells TODAY.com. "While we don’t know the exact reasons for these cravings, they may be related to hormonal or physiological changes."

Kipping calls Bieber's egg-salad-on-a-pickle craving "fairly typical." She adds that "pickles are high in sodium, and your need for sodium and all other electrolytes increases during pregnancy."

So, Hailey, we promise not to judge anything you crave to feed your growing Bieber baby.

Rosie Colosi

Rosie Colosi lives in New Jersey and is a reporter for TODAY Parents. She has bylines in The Atlantic, The Week, MSNBC, and PureWow, and she has written 33 nonfiction children's books for Scholastic, Klutz, and Nat Geo Kids. Once upon a time, she played Mrs. Claus in "The Rockettes' Radio City Christmas Spectacular," but now she mostly sings songs from "Annie" to her two daughters … while they beg her to play Kidz Bop.

