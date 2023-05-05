Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter hilariously reacts to learning about her mom’s sex life

Gwyneth Paltrow's 18-year-old daughter, Apple, had the best reaction to her mom's May 3 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

On May 4, the official Instagram account of the podcast shared a funny video of Apple standing by the wall and covering her ears while her mom spoke about her sex life and career with host Alex Cooper.

"LMAOO ily Apple thanks for supporting the show… and your mom on this ep😭❤️ NEW EPISODE IS LIVE!!!" the caption read.

On "Call Her Daddy," Paltrow recalled the first time her daughter and son, Moses, 17, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, learned about sex.

“I remember my kids both went to this fantastic elementary school here in Los Angeles, and once we moved from London, and they taught them sex ed in sixth grade, which, like, yeah, OK. But I really was not prepared with the information that they came home with," she said.

Paltrow noted that Apple was stunned at what she was learning.

“I will never forget Apple and her best friend, Emily, sitting at our kitchen banquette in shock, like color drained from their face,” she said.

“They taught them everything. Everything. Anything you’re thinking — they taught the 11, 12-year-olds. Told them everything, I swear," the Goop founder continued.

Paltrow said her kids were in complete disbelief once the school told them everything they needed to know about sex.

“They’re like, ‘Do people do this?’” she said.

On the podcast, Paltrow also talked about her sex life with her exes. When asked who was better in bed between Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, she said, “That’s really hard, because Brad was like major chemistry, love of your life, at the time, and then Ben was like, technically excellent."

Once she realized what she said, Paltrow told Cooper, “I can’t believe my daughter is listening to this!”