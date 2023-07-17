Gwyneth Paltrow poses with mom Blythe Danner and daughter Apple for 3-generation photo

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Gwyneth Paltrow brought three generations of women together for a fabulous summer evening.

The 50-year-old shared a carousel of photos to Instagram July 16, the first of which showcases the actor, mom Blythe Danner and daughter Apple Martin. It was taken at "garden party" event in the Hamptons held in part as a "celebration of summer," according to Paltrow.

The three women were dressed to the nines, with Paltrow wearing a two-piece skirt and strappy top combination, paired with white heels. Martin, 19, sported a slicked-back hairstyle in a short black dress and heels, while Danner, 80, wore a floor-length white dress and blue shawl.

In the comment section, people were loving the power group and even calling the three generations a "trio of goddesses."

"Beautiful 3 generations," one person wrote. "Cannot believe Apple is grown woman. Beautiful young woman."

Writer Derek Blasberg commented, "You three," with three red heart emoji.

"First photo so beautiful 3 generations," another wrote.

Others were struck by Martin's resemblance to her mother, comparing it to Paltrow's appearance in her earlier acting days.

"Apple looks just like you in the paintings Francesco Clemente did for Great Expectations!" one person commented.

As a proud mother, Paltrow took to her Instagram story to share another photo of Martin, seemingly from the same event.

"My @applemartin," she wrote over the photo, which shows Martin with a slight smirk on her face looking to her left and wearing the same black dress paired with a bright pink purse.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo of her daughter, Apple Martin, on her Instagram story. @gwynethpaltrow via Instagram

The Goop founder also shared smiling moments with several others at the brand event, including husband Brad Falchuk and Jessica Seinfeld, among others.

This isn't the first time Paltrow has shown off her family lineage on social media.

For International Women's Day in March, the "Avengers" actor shared a shot of herself standing in between her mom and daughter with the hashtag #internationalwomensday.

In the sunset photo, Danner wore a striped tunic and Paltrow posed in a cinched blue and white patterned dress. Martin donned a floral dress, which tied up as straps.