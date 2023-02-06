Gwyneth Paltrow posts 80th birthday message to mom Blythe Danner: ‘You are a joy to behold’

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a sweet photo over the weekend to celebrate the 80th birthday of her "beautiful and strong" mother, fellow actor Blythe Danner.

Paltrow, 50, posted a photo on Instagram on Feb. 4 of her and Danner smiling together with a message for the "Meet the Parents" star on her milestone birthday.

"Happy 80th to you my wonderful mother," she wrote. "You are a joy to behold, so beautiful and strong. We all love you so very much."

Danner, who turned 80 on Feb. 3, most recently appeared in the 2019 movie "Strange but True" and lent her voice to the animated children's series "Ridley Jones" in 2021.

Fans of both actors chimed in on Instagram to wish Danner a happy birthday.

"Lovely like her daughter," TODAY's Savannah Guthrie wrote.

"Stunning Blythe ! ❤️" actor Reese Witherspoon commented.

"😍Gorgeous ones !!!!!!😍" actor Liv Tyler wrote.

Last month, Paltrow shared some rare photos of Danner with Paltrow's children, daughter Apple 18, and son Moses, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin from Coldplay.

The photo in a carousel on Instagram shows Paltrow with her two children and Danner from a day at the beach.

Paltrow also shared a shot of her mother in September in a roundup of photos on Instagram from all her summer adventures with friends and family.