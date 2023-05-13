Gwen Stefani's 3 sons make rare public appearance with stepdad Blake Shelton

As Blake Shelton got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 12, his family was there to support him. That includes his famous wife, singer Gwen Stefani, and three stepsons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.

The family posed for photos in front of the newly-minted sidewalk star.

Zuma Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Rossdale, and Kingston Rossdale. Mark Von Holden / Variety via Getty Images

Stefani shares the three sons with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, but Shelton became their stepdad when he and the "Hollaback Girl" singer tied the knot in July 2021.

Shelton, who recently announced he plans to depart his longtime job as a coach on NBC's "The Voice," has embraced his role in the young boy's lives. The singer cited his new gig as stepdad as part of his reason for stepping away from the singing competition.

“They’ve taught me something about myself that I never knew: I’m more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I’m someone they actually lean on, and that’s not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into,” Shelton told People in December 2022. “It’s a different kind of self-worth. Maybe it’s the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you.”

In his speech as he accepted his star on Friday, May 12, Shelton said that he'd “stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake.”

“I love you so much, and that’s the great thing that’s happened along this journey,” he said.

He closed his speech by dedicating his star to his late brother, Richie, who died at the age of 24 in a car crash when Shelton was only 14.