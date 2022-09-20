Grimes shares rare photo of her 2nd child with Elon Musk

Grimes is sharing a rare look at her and Elon Musk’s daughter.

The 34-year-old musician posted a photo of her baby girl, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, also known as “Y,” on Twitter. In the pic, Y is seen wearing a black onesie with a pink headband. She’s crawling on the floor with her hand on top of a book.

“My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche — what a queen,” Grimes captioned her photo, which she tweeted on Sept. 18.

She also added in a separate tweet that her daughter has taken a liking to a certain German DJ and record producer, writing, "She loves Boris Brejcha omg she’s so hardcore haha."

Grimes and the SpaceX founder are also parents to a 2-year-old son named X Æ A-12, whom they call X.

When a follower asked if her son likes her band with FKA twigs, Medieval Thots, she shared some insight into his taste of music.

“Her brother is more the fka twigs fan which is so cute to me,” the Canadian singer replied.

In March, Grimes revealed in a Vanity Fair interview that she welcomed Y via surrogate in December 2021.

While Grimes and Musk announced they split in September of last year, at the time of the cover story, the two had reconnected.

“There’s no real word for it,” she told the magazine. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time.... We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

They then broke up again, Grimes tweeted on March 10.

In a September 2021 interview with Vogue, Grimes said, “Being a mother feels weird to say.”

“For some reason, I don’t identify with that word. Which is also really weird, because X, he says Claire, but he doesn’t say Mama,” she continued, referring to her name at birth which was Claire Elise Boucher. “Maybe he can sense my distaste for the word ‘mother.’ Which I don’t even know why I have a distaste for it, because I respect ... I just can’t identify with it, weirdly.”

As for Musk, he confirmed during an August episode of The Full Send podcast that he is father to nine children whom he shares with three women.

In July, he posted a rare photo of himself with four of his sons — 18-year-old son Griffin, and 16-year-old triplets, Kai, Damian and Saxon, whom he shares with ex-wife Justine Musk — meeting Pope Francis.