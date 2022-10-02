Goldie Hawn celebrates granddaughter Rani Rose’s birthday: ‘You are the real queen!’

Halloween has arrived a few weeks early in Goldie Hawn’s household.

On Oct. 2, “The First Wives Club” star, 76, uploaded an adorable photo to Instagram that showed her and longtime partner Kurt Russell, 71, wearing Cinderella and Prince Charming costumes. The two were dressed as the royal couple to celebrate their granddaughter Rani Rose’s fourth birthday.

Rani Rose also donned her own blue Cinderella ball gown and tiara just like her grandmother.

“Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose,” Hawn wrote in the caption. “You are the real queen!”

She added, “I’ll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!!”

Fans and celebrity friends like Sharon Stone and Maria Shriver gushed about the family photo in the comments.

Stone wrote, “Oh my gawd this is the BEST.” Shriver commented, “Love this.”

Rani Rose is the daughter of Kate Hudson, 43, and Danny Fujikawa, 36. Hudson and Fujikawa have been engaged since Sept. 2021.

Hudson is also a mom to 18-year-old son Ryder, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and 11-year-old son Bingham, whom she shares with former fiancé Matt Bellamy.

In August, Hudson posted a tribute to Olivia Newton-John after learning of her death at age 73. Hudson uploaded a video of her singing along to “Hopelessly Devoted To You” while cradling Rani Rose.

She previously dueted with her daughter as the two sweetly covered Alicia Keys’s hit “Girl on Fire” on Instagram last year.

The “Almost Famous” actor opened up about raising three children with different dads during an interview with TODAY’s Willie Geist in 2021.

“I’ve got multiple dads, I’ve got kids all over the place,” she told Geist at the time, laughing.

The Fabletics co-founder and her brother, actor Oliver Hudson, have a strained relationship with their biological father, musician and actor Bill Hudson.

Kate and Oliver Hudson were raised by Hawn and Russell. The Hollywood legends have been together for about 39 years, since they met and starred together in the 1984 comedy “Swing Shift.”

During her 2021 appearance on TODAY, the “How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star spoke about how much her family means to her.

“The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff,” she said. “Other than that, it’s like, I just let it go. ... I work my a-- off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best.”