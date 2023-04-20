Goldie Hawn celebrates daughter Kate Hudson's 44th birthday with sweet tribute

Kate Hudson is turning 44 and no one could be more excited than her famous mom, Goldie Hawn.

In a post shared to Instagram, Hawn wrote a sweet tribute to her adult daughter.

"Happy birthday my sweetheart, my angel and my only precious girl @katehudson!!!" she captioned a 2016 photo from a red carpet alongside three red heart emoji. "Mama loves ya to the moon and back!"

The mother-daughter duo in a 2016 photo Hawn shared in honor of Hudson's 44th birthday. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

"Love you mama," Hudson responded in the comments with a red heart.

The photo appears to be from The Hawn Foundation’s annual fundraiser, “Goldie’s Love in for Kids,” in May 2016. The non-profit runs a program called "MindUP" that helps children develop knowledge and tools to manage stress and emotions.

On her own Instagram page, Hudson thanked everyone for the birthday wishes with a kissy-face selfie.

"Thank you for all the incredible birthday love," she wrote. "My heart is filled and ready to party 🎉🥳🍾."

She appeared to be in a sparkly gold mock turtleneck top and donned glittery blue eyeshadow for the occasion. In her Instagram stories, she reposted several of her (mostly) famous friends had shared in honor of her big day.

"So many memories, so many years. Thank-you for being the free spirited, lover of life that you are," stylist Sophie Lopez wrote alongside a reel of the two of them together set to the tune of Kool & The Gang's 1980 classic hit, "Celebration."

Hudson's "Truth Be Told" co-star Octavia Spencer also got in on the birthday wishes.

"Today is a very special day—it’s @katehudson’s birthday! Please join me in the comments in wishing Kate a happy birthday!," she wrote alongside a promotional photo from the Apple TV+ series.

As red carpet regulars, Hudson and her famous mom often shower each other with affection for the cameras.

At the premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” on November 15, 2022, Hawn and Hudson struck plenty of playful poses.

A few days after the premiere, Hudson wrote a sweet birthday tribute to her mother — or “Mama G” — celebrating her for blazing trails in Hollywood and being “a treasure trove of wisdom.”

“Most importantly, she always wanted and continues to aspire to be the best mother and grandmother. And well…let’s just say, she’s winning at that,” Hudson concluded. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA G! You’re my everything ❤️🎂❤️ @goldiehawn.”