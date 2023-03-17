‘Ginny & Georgia’ star Brianne Howey expecting 1st child with her husband

“Ginny & Georgia” star Brianne Howey has a peach in the oven.

On March 16, the 33-year-old actor revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Matt Ziering.

Howey, who plays a mom of two on the hit Netflix series, showed off her growing baby bump in a skintight, floor-length brown dress on Instagram.

She announced her pregnancy by writing in the caption that she attended Hugo Boss’s recent fashion show “with my forever new +1.”

Howey added, “Thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection.” She also uploaded a photo of her husband, whom she married in 2021, with her at the Miami runway show on her Instagram story.

Multiple “Ginny & Georgia” co-stars celebrated Howey’s pregnancy news in the comments.

Nate Mitchell cheered, “I can’t wait to meet them!!!” and included three red heart emoji.

“Beautiful mama!” fellow cast member and “Schitt’s Creek” alum Jennifer Robertson said. “Can’t wait to be a zany auntie!!!”

Scott Porter commented, “The glow!!! Incredible news! So happy for you!”

Antonia Gentry, who plays daughter Ginny on the show, wrote, “so. happy. for. You,” with three red heart emoji.

Meanwhile Diesel La Torraca, who portrays Georgia’s son Austin, celebrated the new addition to the “Ginny & Georgia” family.

“I can’t wait to be a big brother!!! Sooooooo excited!!!” he gushed.

Sara Waisglass could barely contain her excitement and typed her comment in all caps. “OMG BRIANNE YOU ARE GLOWING IM FREAKING OUT AAAAAAAAAH IM ALREADY JEALOUS OF YOUR CHILD!!!!!!!!!!!” she joked.

Fans of the Netflix dramedy also congratulated Howey and wondered if her pregnancy would be featured in a potential third season.

“Congratulations peach!! “You should name the baby Wellsbury!” one Instagram user said, referring to the endearing pet name Georgia frequently uses and the fictional New England town the show is set in.

The expecting mom has had an exciting start to 2023 so far. Season Two of “Ginny & Georgia” kicked off the year by debuting in the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s English TV List in January, according to Variety. The second season remained at the top of the chart for weeks, knocking popular series “Wednesday” off the throne.

Last month, Variety reported that the series became one of Netflix’s most popular TV titles, being streamed over 504.77 million hours.

In January, Howey spoke to TODAY.com about the beloved show's sophomore season and shared her favorite side of her multifaceted character.

“Definitely the mom part,” she said. “I think Ginny and Austin are her pride and joy. There’re her reasons for living and Georgia says they’re her future. I think they bring out the best in Georgia in my opinion.”