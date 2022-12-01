‘General Hospital’ star Kristina Wagner pens emotional birthday tribute to late son Harrison

It’s an emotional day for Kristina Wagner as she celebrates what would have been her late son Harrison’s 28th birthday.

On Dec. 1, the “General Hospital” star shared a video of her son dancing in the middle of a bright-lit and holiday-decorated street, along with an emotional message.

“Sometimes I feel like a pinned butterfly. There’s no second chance. There’s no see-him-again. There’s no nothing. He’s not coming back. It’s final,” Wagner wrote alongside the Instagram post. “But life goes on.”

“How do I spend the rest of my own without Harrison in it? What does it mean to be ‘all right’ after the death of your child, your blood? The pain will never go away,” she continued. “Today is Harrison’s birthdate. I had the privilege to know him for 27 incredible years. Harrison was larger than life, but beneath his commanding presence was vulnerability and compassion.”

The actor added that her son “understood his own defects and worked hard to turn them around, to strengthen his positive attributes. He was a good listener and stood up for others when they couldn’t speak for themselves. He is missed.”

She then wished her son a happy birthday before sharing a message to all bereaved parents: “May you find peace. Let’s stick around and see what’s in store for our extraordinary lives.”

Kristina Wagner shared Harrison with her ex-husband Jack Wagner. The two are also parents to son Peter.

Peter also shared a throwback photo of his brother on Instagram, calling him the “best brother anyone could ever have.”

“Loved by countless, your presence lit up rooms everywhere you went. How you inspired others, and oozed with compassion, ambition, enchantment, vulnerability, and self confidence,” he said. “You were larger than life itself. Your spirit is divine and you lift me up every day. Your words ‘I got you bro’ are everything to me and I feel you looking after me, mom, and dad.”

“I will be strong for you. As you were for me,” he added.

Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in North Hollywood, California, on June 6, 2022. Days after the news of his death, the Wagner family revealed his cause of death and said he “ultimately lost his battle with addiction.”

A month after his death, Jack Wagner thanked his followers on Instagram for all the “love and kindness” they’ve given him.

“I can’t tell you how much it means to me,” Jack Wagner said in a clip, adding in part. “Again, thank you so much for the love and support you’ve sent me. Huge. I’m sending it right back to you so we’ll be in touch.”

In September, Kristina Wagner said in an Instagram post that she would “carry Harrison in my heart forever.” She shared how one Mother’s Day she drove to his home and he greeted and thanked her with flowers.

“I’m sure if he could show his face right now he would join me in thanking you all for your love, condolences, and flowers. And I’m pretty sure he would say, ‘Thank you for taking care of my Momma,’” she wrote. “I carry Harrison in my heart forever and the joy he radiated to others. He was a unique man indeed.”