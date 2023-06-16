Gavin Rossdale says he and ex Gwen Stefani don't 'co-parent' their 3 sons

Gavin Rossdale says that he and ex-wife Gwen Stefani have “opposing views” when it comes to raising their three kids and don’t co-parent.

“We just parent,” the Bush frontman said during his interview on the “Not So Hollywood” podcast, which was released on June 15.

The 57-year-old British musician gave some rare insight on how he and Stefani parent their three sons; Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9. Rossdale and Stefani were married from 2002 to 2016.

“I think you can go one of two ways — you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes — or you can just parent,” he said. “And I think we just parent.”

He added that they are two “really different people,” saying, “I don’t think there’s much similarity in the way we bring them up.”

“But I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they’d like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves comes out of the whole process,” he continued. “Because that’s what’s important is to give them a wide view of things.”

Stefani's reps did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

And while he and Stefani “definitely have some particularly opposing views,” Rossdale believes it’s “really helpful for them to make their own minds, as they should, as individuals.”

The rocker said that they split their time with their children evenly and during that time, “I have them doing my thing, my way, our thing, and then the other way, the other way.”

Rossdale, meanwhile, is also father to daughter Daisy Lowe, 34, from a previous relationship. Stefani, on her end, married Blake Shelton in 2021.

The “Chemicals Between Us” singer added that he thinks his sons are “now at the age where they’re starting to appreciate which elements of either house they might take on into adulthood. And maybe none of it, you know, maybe they’ll sort of, like, become something different.”

At the end of the day, he said, “I know that (wherever) they are, either house, they’re loved and supported... And that’s really what it comes down to. Trying to help them realize what they want and it’s amazing now watching them.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Rossdale shared that their eldest, Kingston, is taking after his musical parents and said he has “this innate ear for melody, which is beautiful.”

“He’s incredible as a songwriter and singer, musician,” he said. “He’s really way better than I was ever at 17. So who knows what the future holds for him, but he’s recording stuff and super legit. And that’s what he wants to do.”

He added that Apollo is a talented football player. Rossdale said he coordinated his upcoming tour dates around his youngest son's football schedule.

Two days before the interview was released, Rossdale posted a group photo of him “showing these boys around London Town” on his Instagram. Meanwhile on June 15, Stefani shared video of herself at her Oklahoma home she shares with Shelton.