Erin Napier shares intimate photos of family life with her 2 daughters: 'Grateful'

Erin Napier got some wins over the weekend.

The HGTV star said on Instagram Jan. 30 that she and her husband, Ben Napier, experienced so many moments with their daughters, Mae, 1, and Helen, 5, that parents can relate to.

"Grateful for a weekend in which the girls loved each other and played together without fighting (even if one has a fever and cough today)," the 37-year-old mother captioned her post, also noting the "church portraits with the finest man I ever saw (and I have kids with him!)."

She posted pictures of the family on a photography set and in front of a fireplace. She also showed off Mae's cute gingerbread-looking outfit.

One of the pictures Napier posted shows Mae with a tiny doll in her hand, and it was one of many small things that added up to a great weekend.

Among the other small things: "Pet king cake babies in babies’ tiny pockets (she’s not putting it in her mouth but she has been whispering to it)" and "empty bookshelves at the farm (so many books in our future that will fill it up like our home in town where every shelf and surface is packed with books)."

"So many small and massive things to be grateful for," she said.

Earlier this month, the Napiers celebrated Helen's fifth birthday. Erin Napier said on Instagram she's adjusting to seeing her oldest child grow up.

“Maybe the hardest part of being a parent is the letting go of who they are at the end of each day. They change and grow in tiny fragments daily, becoming someone new, knowing more than they did, while we were just getting to know the person they were yesterday. I can’t wait to see what this year gives her,” Napier wrote at the time.