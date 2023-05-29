Erin Napier overhears daughter Helen giving little sister sweet encouragement at dance rehearsal

Erin Napier had a proud mom moment watching her young daughters “become friends.”

The “Home Town Takeover” star posted an adorable photo on Instagram May 26, capturing her eldest, Helen, wrapping her arm around little sister Mae as they watched a dance recital.

“All of a sudden, they’re becoming a team,” Erin Napier began the caption. “Mae was cheering in the front row, and Helen was squinting into the spotlight, smiling and waving from the stage for her baby sister who called back, ‘HEY SISSY!’”

“As they watched the younger ballerinas do their rehearsal, Helen whispered to Mae, ‘You can be up there one day,’” she continued. “It’s fascinating to watch siblings become friends.”

Earlier this year, Erin Napier shared more sweet moments with husband Ben Napier, who also stars on the HGTV show, as parents to their two little ones.

“Grateful for a weekend in which the girls loved each other and played together without fighting (even if one has a fever and cough today),” Erin Napier captioned an Instagram post of a series of photos.

Followers of the family will notice that the couple never shares their daughters faces on social media, despite being active in posting other elements of their personal lives online.

Speaking to TODAY.com, the Napiers said their "personal policy" is influenced by growing up in a "different time," when social media didn't exist.

“How would I feel about it, if I went back in time and saw my mom posted all of this stuff for the world to see? How would I feel about that?” Erin Napier said.

Ben Napier noted that they don't want to start their girls' digital footprint to begin at such a young age, given the amount of information that could later be found on the internet.

“What if you went back 30 years and started publicizing the things that I did, and my brothers and my friends, before I knew better?” Ben Napier added.

Though they recognize social media apps, like Instagram, can serve as an "excellent tool," the couple explained when they think Helen and Mae will be old enough to "process" the online world.

“Our personal policy is we’re not going to let our kids have any access to social media until they’re done with high school, I think, until you’re old enough to see it for what it is,” Erin Napier said.