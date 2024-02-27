Son of Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson hit by car in Florida, airlifted to hospital

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson has left the team to be with his family after his son, Toby, was hit by a car Sunday, Feb. 25.

Manager John Schneider said Toby, 4, was airlifted to a hospital, and he is “on the road to recovery.” Schneider also praised the first responders in Clearwater for their “incredible work.”

“Erik will be away from the team for a while, family comes first,” Schneider said Tuesday, Feb. 27. “Our love, support, and prayers are with ... the entire Swanson family.”

Additionally, the Blue Jays also sent a message to the Swanson family on X.

Swanson is going into his second season with Toronto and his sixth year in the majors overall. The 6-foot-3 right-hander is 8-14 with 10 saves and a 3.78 ERA in 195 games.

Swanson shares Toby with wife Madison Swanson. The couple, who got married in 2018, are also parents to 1-year-old daughter Parker.

The pair had just celebrated their son's birthday on Jan. 19.

"Happy Birthday Toby! The big 4!!! Love you tons buddy," the athlete posted on Instagram.

Madison Swanson also shared a video collage of her son, writing on her Instagram: "Happy 4th birthday my little man. You see this world in a completely different light. To you, everyone is your best friend, everything was put on this earth to make us happy, and everyone only has good sides and good days. That’s how you see it. You constantly teach me something new about myself and show me how to be a better person in this world. There is a reason why everyone loves you the second they meet you. You have a beautiful soul. We love you so much Toby man."