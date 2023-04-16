Emma Heming Willis shares adorable throwback video of Bruce Willis and then-baby daughter, Mabel

Emma Heming Willis is spending the weekend reminiscing about the special moments Bruce Willis has spent with their oldest daughter, Mabel, throughout the years.

On April 16, Heming Willis uploaded an adorable throwback video to Instagram of her husband feeding Mabel a lemon when she was a toddler.

In the clip, baby Mabel bites into a lemon wedge and smacks her lips before shaking from the sourness. The “Pulp Fiction” actor laughs and says “You’ve got the hot shot,” as he holds his baby girl and mimics her reaction to the acidity.

Mabel then licks the lemon slice again and continues to smack her lips before giggling.

“This Sunday cuteness is brought to you by Mabel and Dada,” Heming Willis wrote in the caption. She included a couple lemon and tongue-out emoji in the post.

Multiple fans praised Willis in the comments for how much he cares for his daughters.

“He’s the kind of father I always wished I had. He is so loving and bonded with his children,” one Instagram user said.

Another wrote, “How sweet. Precious memories that will last a lifetime. Best girl dad ever.”

The 68-year-old actor is the proud father of five daughters: Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, Tallulah, 29, Mabel, 11 and Evelyn, 8. He shares Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with ex-wife Demi Moore and Mabel and Evelyn with Heming Willis, to whom he has been married since 2009.

Earlier this month, Heming Willis and her husband celebrated Mabel’s 11th birthday. The 44-year-old model and entrepreneur posted a tribute to the pre-teen on April 1.

She shared a montage of photos and videos on Instagram, set to The Cure’s “Pictures of You,” that showed Mabel being showered with affection from her parents throughout her childhood. The “Die Hard” star is seen standing behind his daughter on a playground swing and also carrying her on his shoulders in the clip.

“Happy 11th Birthday Mabel Ray!” Heming Willis cheered in the caption. “Your energy is infectious. You can light a whole room with your smile and warmth.”

The mom of two added, “How you love and care for your family and friends is beautiful to witness. Keep shining my love and always remember to #liveitup.”

Willis’ wife, along with the rest of his family, announced in March 2022 that the actor was diagnosed with aphasia and would be stepping away from his decades-long acting career.

In February, they shared an update on their social media accounts and revealed Willis is currently battling frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD.

The neurodegenerative disease affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which are responsible for decision-making, judgment, movement, speaking, self-control, social skills, hearing, understanding spoken language, memory and emotional expression, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the family said in a joint statement at the time.

“Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible,” they wrote.