Eminem's kids: What he's shared about Hailie, Alaina and Stevie

Eminem introduced himself to the world in 1999 with his aptly titled single “My Name Is.” Allow us to now introduce you to three of his favorite people: his children.

Eminem, whose birth name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, and his ex wife, Kim Scott, whom he married and divorced twice, had a family of three children. Born in 1995, Hailie Jade Mathers was their first and only biological child. He also adopted Alaina and Stevie Mathers.

The rapper, who celebrated 12 years of sobriety in 2020 with an instagram post, credited his kids with keeping him that way in an interview with The New York Times.

“My kids — I love them so much, and they’ve helped me through so many things,” he said in a 2010 interview with The New York Times.

Over the years, he's shown his bonds with his kids, choosing Hailie Jade as his plus-one to his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 2023.

Ahead, learn more about the people the artist calls his “proudest accomplishments."

Hailie Jade Mathers, 28

On Christmas Day in 1995, Kim Scott and the Real Slim Shady welcomed baby Hailie Jade Mathers.

Not only does the artist feature his daughter in his music — like in “Mockingbird” and “Hailie’s Song” — but he gushes over her when her name is brought up.

“She’s made me proud for sure. She’s graduated from college,” he said on Mike Tyson’s YouTube show, “Hotboxin’,” in March 2020. “She’s graduated from college, had a 3.9 (GPA).”

After graduating from Michigan State College with a psychology degree, Hailie Mathers went on to host her own podcast, “Just a Little Shady," which her sisters appeared on.

In November 2022, she accompanied her father to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where the rapper was inducted. The two wore matching black leather jackets.

“It’s so fun to look back, when we have these conversations here, wherever, like thinking back as an adult, like, ‘Wow, that’s actually so surreal.’ Those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back and I’m like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool,’” Hailie Mathers shared on an episode of her podcast remember touring with her dad.

In February 2023, Hailie Mathers announced that she and her boyfriend of more than five years, Evan McClintock, were engaged.

“Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23 I love you @evanmcclintock11,” she captioned a post on Instagram that included a photo of McClintock down on one knee, plus a close-up of the ring.

When she’s not filing her next podcast episode, the 28-year-old loves watching her dad perform, enjoying father-daughter football days, and reliving her proposal story — yes, her fiancé asked for Eminem’s blessing before popping the big question, he revealed on her podcast.

Alaina Marie Mathers, 30

Alaina Mathers is the oldest of the musician’s three kids. The rapper adopted her when she was a child. Alaina Mathers' mother is Dawn Scott, the twin sister of Kim.

“I have full custody of my niece,” Eminem told Rolling Stone in 2004. “My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

Alaina Mathews walked down the aisle with her longtime beau, Matt Moeller, in June 2023. Their wedding took place in Detroit in front of 125 guests. And, yes her famous father walked her down the aisle.

“I had an 80-ft long black-and-white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle. He wasn’t going to miss that,” she told People magazine in June 2023.

“Our wedding was something out of a movie. I planned the entire thing, down to every last detail. Even customized napkins of our dogs with the phrase, ‘Our parents are married!’ It’s just very rewarding to see all your hard work come to life. We had 2,000 white roses lining my aisle alone. It was magical. These are once-in-a-lifetime moments and I’m just so grateful to be loved the way I am by everyone. None of this would have been possible without my Dad. I’m beyond blessed.”

Stevie Laine Mathers, 21

Stevie Mathers is Eminem's youngest children, also adopted. She is the biological child of Kim Scott.

“I was so happy to have a little sister,” Hailie shared on the Oct. 31, 2023, episode of her podcast about her younger sibling. “Oh, my God, am I going to get emotional? I’m old!”

"When you were born I was like, 'A baby! For me! It's mine!" she said of her reaction to Stevie's birth.

Stevie Mathers, then 19, took to TikTok to announce they are nonbinary in 2019. The video contained the text, “Watch me become more comfortable with myself,” and the caption, “Forever growing and changing.” In the video, they go from being named "Whitney" to "Stevie." The video said she uses "all pronouns."

On “Just a Little Shady,” Stevie revealed she had three dogs and six cats. She also volunteers with kids and at an animal shelter. “I started reading for kids and helping out in my free time. It was really nice and really fun to do,” she said.

In a relationship with TikToker Declan Jace, Stevie told Hailie on her podcast that the two moved in together in December 2022.

“He moved in with me last year, like December,” Stevie said. “I feel like if you really have a connection with someone, it can work — especially if you make time for it to work.”

What Eminem has said about his kids

The 15-time Grammy winner is all about the music. But there are times when the father of three can’t help but dote on his kids. Over the years, he’s shared with outlets the many ways his life has changed since having children.

Like, how he now lives a "double life."

“Bein’ a dad is definitely living a double life,” he told Rolling Stone in 2004. “Even before Hailie was born, I was a firm believer in freedom of speech. … But once I hit them gates where I live, that’s when I’m Dad. Takin’ the kids to school, pickin’ ‘em up, teachin’ ‘em rules. I’m not sayin’ I’m the perfect father, but the most important thing is to be there for my kids and raise them the right way.”

And how his heroes are now his children.

“I love them so much and they’ve helped me through so many things,” he told New York Times Magazine in 2010.

And, of course, how no award is better than being a dad.

“When I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of is being able to raise kids,” he continued. “It’s important to keep your kids grounded when they’re in a situation like I have, it’s very important. People also think, too, that money just buys happiness — that absolutely is not the truth. You’ve got to be right inside otherwise none of this s--- means nothing,” he said on “Hotboxin’” in March 2020.