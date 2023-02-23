Ellen DeGeneres guessed Paris Hilton’s baby name while interviewing her last year

Ever since Paris Hilton announced last month that she welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum, fans have been wondering what the socialite named her baby boy.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the 42-year-old entrepreneur confirmed during an episode of her “This is Paris” podcast that her son’s name is Phoenix, but it turns out his name was coincidentally revealed over a year ago…by Ellen DeGeneres.

Hilton stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in January 2022 and spoke about her future with Reum, who was her fiancé at the time.

The reality television star told DeGeneres that she wanted to become a mom and have two or three children.

When the comedian asked if Hilton already had her children’s names picked out, the “Stars Are Blind” singer said “yes” and added that she will name her future daughter London Marilyn Hilton Reum.

She said she planned to name her son after a city or country as well, but she did not want to reveal the exact place because she was worried someone would “steal” the name.

So, DeGeneres decided to guess the inventive name Hilton had chosen.

“Argentina?” the host asked before Hilton said she wouldn’t confirm if the suggestion was true.

DeGeneres replied, “Alright. We’re going to take a break then. I’ll guess it. I will.”

She suddenly suggested, “Phoenix?” as Hilton nervously giggled at what turned out to be the correct guess.

After Hilton shared her baby boy’s name on Feb. 22, DeGeneres celebrated her prediction skills on Twitter.

She posted a snippet from the interview and joked, “I named @ParisHilton’s baby! What do I win?!?! A hotel?!?!”

Hilton surprised her fans last month when she revealed in an Instagram post that she had become a mom. On Jan. 24, she uploaded a picture of her son’s hand wrapped around her thumb.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned the sweet snap and included a blue heart.

On her podcast this week, Hilton shared that she chose the name Phoenix over a decade ago. She said she also chose the name London for her future daughter because she wants her children to continue the theme of being named after a city, state or country.

She read an excerpt from her upcoming book “Paris: The Memoir” that explained the multiple meanings behind her son’s full name: Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

“Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points. But more important, it’s the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again,” she wrote.

The “Paris In Love” star added, “I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future. Even when the past is painful and the present seems to have fallen to s---.”

The newborn’s middle name honors her late grandfather, Barron Hilton.

She praised the businessman, who died in 2019. She shared, “He was always my mentor and I looked up to my grandfather so much and we were so close and I miss him every day,” she said. “So I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son’s name.”

In a recent interview with TODAY.com, Hilton gushed about her new life as a mom.

“He is such an angel,” she said. “I’m so in love with him.”

She said the second season of her Peacock reality show will follow her journey to becoming a mom and give fans a glimpse into her married life. Hilton and Reum tied the knot on Nov. 11, 2021.

“Season One was just planning the wedding, and now it’s, like, I’m married, I’m a mom and we’re telling everything. So this Season Two is going to be epic. I’m so excited about the season,” she said.