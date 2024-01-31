Elisabeth Moss is pregnant with her first child: 'I've been really lucky'

Elisabeth Moss is going to be a mother!

The "Handmaid's Tale" star, 41, revealed she was pregnant with her first child when she stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Jan. 30.

“Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?” Kimmel asked Moss jokingly, who replied, "Little bit of both."

"Congratulations," Kimmel said as his studio audience cheered for her.

The "Mad Men" star then said she's been feeling "really lucky" during her pregnancy and said "it's been going really well."

Moss even asked Kimmel, a father of four, if he has any advice for her about parenthood.

"You know, actually, I will tell you. My wife got great advice from Bill Murray when she was pregnant," he said referencing his spouse, Molly McNearney.

"Really?" Moss said.

At that point, Kimmel told her that Murray once told his wife that she should bring Christmas lights, music and battery-powered candles into the delivery room with her.

"He's so romantic at the hospital," Moss laughed.

Kimmel told her these items were necessary if she plans on setting the mood in the delivery room because the lighting there is "terrible."

"It's Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that's going to happen. And you don't want that right?" he said.

@jimmykimmellive via Instagram

"I think that's a really good list," Moss replied with a smile. "I like that."

Moss has previously opened up about motherhood in a 2018 interview with Marie Claire UK. She told the outlet she would like to be a mother one day.

"I do want to be a mother,’ she said. "I like the idea of passing on what my mother passed on to me. It’s not for everybody, and I didn’t know if it was going to be for me, but lately, I think it is."