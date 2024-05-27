Still scarred by an unfortunate car sickness incident from December 2023, 3rd hour of TODAY co-host Dylan Dreyer has vowed to never again allow her young children to use screens in the car.

"Calvin one time was watching an iPad in the car on a trip to Boston, and then he threw up," Dylan said on the show May 27. "Trying to get that out of a car seat is absolutely disgusting, right?"

At 7 years old, Calvin Fichera is the oldest of the three boys Dylan shares with husband Brian Fichera. Their middle son, Oliver, is 4, and youngest son, Rusty, is 2.

Dylan previously detailed the "impossibly disgusting" car sickness incident in an Instagram post Dec. 5.

“Car seats should come with a puke-proof cover of some kind. Something easy to clean because inevitably every child will vomit all over every nook and cranny of this thing," she captioned the photo.

“So, no iPads in the car,” Dylan concluded, while chatting with her co-hosts about record Memorial Day travel numbers. Similarly, reading is also banned on car trips.

Instead, she said, "We're going to sing! Like, good old 'National Lampoon's Vacation' style."

Craig Melvin has a slightly different approach when he, his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and their kids, Delano and Sybil, are on a road trip. They rotate between the kids' playlists so that each child's preferred music choice gets a chance to play through the speakers.

"But what we've also started doing is we listen to stories — books on tape," Craig added. "We want the kids to be exposed to different things."

"I remember listening to 'Harry Potter,'" Al Roker said. His three kids are adults now, but he has fond memories of listening to audiobook narrator Jim Dale read the stories to his family.

Sheinelle Jones said that her husband, Uche Ojeh, and three kids do word games and play "Concentration" in the car.

"We also do singing. Everybody gets to pick a song," she said.

"It drives my husband nuts," Sheinelle added.

The family gravitates toward musicals, and the favorites are "Moana," "Hamilton" and "In the Heights."