'DWTS' pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov expecting their first child

It takes two to tango and a plus one to make a bigger Pashkov family!

On Monday, “Dancing with the Stars” pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple celebrated their happy news on their Instagram page with a photo of them beaming at a pair of baby Nike sneakers.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” Karagach captioned her post of the photo. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

Her husband, Pashkov, shared the same image and caption on his Instagram page, where users were quick to delight in the news.

“I HAVE NO WORDS!!!!!! Just tears of joy for you both!!!!” Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy commented on the post.

“YES!!!!” another replied to the post adding, “I have goosebumps all over again and I’m excited to meet this little angel!!!”

Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2019. Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Karagach and Pashkov married in 2014. Karagach still uses her maiden name professionally.

The couple has competed as professional dancers on “Dancing with the Stars” since 2019.

The couple took to the show’s stage for the 31st season this year.

While Pashkov paired up with “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reality star Teresa Giudice and placed 15th, Karagach paired up with bodybuilder Joseph Baena and was eliminated in the 5th round.

Speaking to People about their pregnancy, Karagach revealed that Baena had no clue that she was pregnant while competing on the show, saying, “he’s a sweetheart, and he really was super gentle with me, although he didn’t know.”

Pashkov and Karagach attend the 3rd Annual Dance To End Hunger Gala on June 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. Unique Nicole / Getty Images

“We’ve wanted a family ever since we’ve gotten married, and we’ve been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby,” Karagach added. “We wanted to start planning this year, and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on (the recent series’) premiere day.”

Though the baby’s due date is months down the line, the couple revealed that fans would have plenty of baby news to look forward to in the coming months. This includes a gender reveal, which the dancers anticipate they will learn about over Thanksgiving.

“I can’t wait to bring in a baby to the 'Dancing with the Stars' family,” Karagach said. “They’re all so loving and supportive, so to share that news with them was so, so special.”