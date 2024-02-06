Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter says she's gotten death threats over his WWE controversy

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

WWE fans received quite a smackdown from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's... daughter.

On Feb. 5, Johnson's daughter Simone Garcia Johnson — known as Ava Raine in the world of wrestling — quelled the backlash she's received on X, formerly known as Twitter, all thanks to a situation she says she has "nothing to do with"

In a series of posts, Simone called out fans for the abuse she claimed to have received online.

"Can ya’ll just leave me out of this ffs," she tweeted. "I’m busy running a SHOW."

Moments later, she followed up on her post with another tweet.

"Death threats over a situation i have nothing to do with … bffr," she added.

Simone's social media posts come as WWE fans have been expressing their fury over a wrestling controversy involving her father, Johnson, who was recently tapped to take over WrestleMania instead of Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes’s win at the Royal Rumble last month led many fans to assume that he would be the one to go head-to-head with Roman Reigns, the current WWE champion. Instead, they were stunned to find out during Friday Night SmackDown that Johnson was announced as the opponent for the upcoming annual event — his first legitimate match since 2013.

Read on for more about the “Fast & Furious” actor's three daughters.

Who is Simone Garcia Johnson?

Simone is Johnson’s eldest child with his former wife, Danny Garcia.

Dwayne Johnson and Simone Alexandra Johnson attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on Jan. 18, 201, in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk / Getty Images for People's Choice Awards

Simone was born in August 2001 and is currently the general manager of WWE’s professional wrestling promotion brand called NXT.

In 2022, Simone revealed her WWE persona with a change to her Twitter handle. After updating her handle to “AvaRaineWWE.” and profile name to Ava, the then-amateur wrestler shared a GIF of Fairuza Balk’s character in “The Craft,” Nancy Downs smiling wickedly at a camera. Two years before, in 2018, it was announced that Simone, then 18, had signed with the WWE.

Jasmine Lia Johnson

Johnson shares two daughters with his wife, Lauren Hashian. Their first together, Jasmine Lia Johnson, was born in 2015.

For her 2nd birthday, the "Moana" actor gave fans a little bit of insight into the little one's personality, describing her as a "piece of sugar."

"Just like your big sister Simone and your baby sis on the way... as your daddy, you have my word I’ll always love, protect and guide you the rest of my life," he wrote in the caption of his post in part.

Tiana Gia Johnson

Johnson's youngest daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson, was born in 2018. The birth of his third daughter prompted the "Rampage” actor to embrace his "girl dad" status.

“Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world,” he wrote in an emotional caption to the picture.

“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there,” he wrote.

Like her two older sisters, Johnson made a vow to the newborn, writing in the caption, "You have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life.”