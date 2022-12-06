See Dwayne Johnson holding his kids as they watch wife Lauren perform the national anthem

Dwayne Johnson can’t help but gush about his wife, Lauren Hashian, and their beautiful family.

On Sunday Dec. 4, Hashian welcomed guests to the Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for a football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks by belting out the national anthem.

The next day, Johnson uploaded a video to Instagram of her pitch-perfect performance that showed him holding their two daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4, as they watched her sing from the sidelines.

At the end of the song, the couple's daughters smiled and applauded their mom as Johnson cheered, “Wow! Let’s go, baby!”

In a lengthy caption, the 50-year-old actor said watching Hashian sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” with their children “will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life.”

He continued, “As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing — they felt it.”

While he said their children are too young to understand the significance of the national anthem, he shared that he is looking forward to explaining it to them in the future.

He joked, “Good thing I had my glasses on because as Lauren rounded the corner with ‘…Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there. Oh say does that star-spangled banner yet wave, o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave…’ And I looked down and saw my girls with their little hands over their hearts…that was it for me. Daddy was done.”

The “Black Adam” star congratulated his wife on reaching a milestone in her career.

He praised her and said, “You are the real superstar of our family.”

Hashian thanked her husband in the comments for his sweet tribute.

“Oh my gosh it was everything I had not to cry seeing you holding the babiess like that!” the singer wrote.

Although she managed to stay focused during the performance, she added that her husband’s message made her emotional.

The 38-year-old musician said, “No one finds the words like you do... I Love You MM. So crazy grateful.. to get to feel what this felt like… unbelievable.”

Hashian posted the clip on her Instagram story as well.

“...Just the definition of thankful. For them. For yesterday. For my family and my Earth angels. And my angels up there,” she said.

Earlier this year, Johnson was shown on camera supporting Hashian when she sang at a New York Red Bulls match in July.

The soccer club’s Twitter account posted a video of Johnson flashing a smile and, fittingly, putting up the rock hand gesture.

After dating for over 10 years, Johnson and Hashian tied the knot in a Hawaiian ceremony in August 2019.

He shared multiple photos from the wedding on Instagram, including one that showed the newlyweds kissing and holding hands.

“Our cups (and tequila glasses) runneth over with gratitude,” he said in the caption. “@laurenhashianofficial and I are deeply grateful to everyone who worked tirelessly to make this wedding the most beautiful and spiritually enriching day ever. No press, no paparazzi, no noise, nothing lavish or opulent — just us and our family — who all brought with them endless love support, respect, joy and vibrant mana.”

In addition to their two daughters, Johnson is also a parent to 21-year-old professional wrestler Simone, from her previous marriage to movie producer Dany Garcia.