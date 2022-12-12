Dwayne Johnson’s workout includes ‘daddy curls’ with his daughter in new video

Dwayne Johnson is revealing his adorable daddy-daughter workout that helps the action star stay in shape.

The “Black Adam” actor uploaded a clip to Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 11, that showed him curling his 4-year-old daughter, Tiana, in each arm as she counted to 20.

Dwayne Johnson and his 4-year-old daughter, Tiana. @therock via Instagram

“Flew all night long just to walk thru the door in time for breakfast and ‘daddy curls’ at 7am,” the proud dad joked in the caption.

He continued, “Been working all night zombie hours for weeks with little sleep, but man I walk thru that door and these little tornados instantly give me fuel. That’s the power (and mana) of our babies.”

Johnson also included the hashtags #sweatpeas, #rockofgibraltar, #daddycurls and #daddyneedspancakes in the cute post.

The 50-year-old actor and wife Lauren Hashian, whom he has been married to since 2019, share Tiana and 6-year-old daughter Jasmine. He is also a father to 21-year-old professional wrestler Simone, with ex-wife and movie producer Dany Garcia.

Johnson frequently posts sweet videos of him bonding with his youngest daughters on social media.

Last week, he shared a clip on Instagram of him holding Jasmine and Tiana as the trio watched Hashian sing the national anthem for a football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 4.

“Me holding my babies tight, while their mama @laurenhashianofficial sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at @sofistadium — will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life,” he gushed in the caption.

Johnson shared, “As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing — they felt it.”

He said he was thankful he was wearing sunglasses because seeing his daughters place their hands over their hearts while his wife belted the “The Star-Spangled Banner” made him emotional.

In May, Johnson enjoyed some more daddy-daughter time when he hosted a tea party with Tiana. In a snippet on Instagram, the “Jumanji” star and the 4-year-old sipped tea from pink cups as a stuffed bunny toy joined their party. He previously held a similar tea party for older daughter Jasmine in 2019.

Next to the clip, Johnson wrote, “Man these daddy/daughter/bunny tea parties have a special way of kinda putting life into real perspective.”

He added, “My ‘why’ becomes even more clear. She just turned 4 and probably won’t remember this, but I sure will.”