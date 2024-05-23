Drew Scott's wife, Linda Phan, is putting her pregnant belly on full display — with an artistic touch from her toddler.

On May 20, the "Property Brothers" star shared a sweet pic on Instagram of 2-his year-old son, Parker, holding Phan's stomach. In the first snap, Parker had marker drawings all over his hand, and the squiggles were also seen on Phan's belly.

In the second photo, Parker's masterpiece made up of green and blue lines is on full display.

Scott captioned the pics, "A work of art! 🎨🖍️."

In the comments, fans gushed about the beautiful moment.

One person said, "So cute ❤️❤️❤️."

Another wrote, "This is what is all about. So happy for your beautiful family."

A third added, "First baby portrait!! I think…Parker knows just how cute his new sibling is going to be so he thought he’d share! 😁."

In January, the couple announced they were expecting another child together when Scott shared a photo of Parker touching Phan's pregnant belly.

“I hope Parker’s ready for a lil company,” he captioned the snap.

Phan shared the same picture on her Instagram, as part of a carousel filled with photos of Parker that she captioned, "💕 lately-ish 💕."

After sharing the news, the HGTV star told People that he’s “super excited” to be a father again.

“I love seeing Linda as a mom, and the idea of having a couple of kiddos running around is pretty cool. I have siblings, and so for Parker to have a sibling too is pretty cool,” he said.

Scott was in his mid-40s when Parker was born and he became a dad. On his and brother Jonathan Scott's official website, he said becoming a parent later in life has helped him with fatherhood.

"I also feel I have more patience now that I’m a little older, which is something you definitely need," he explained. "And on top of that, too, I got to live out all my young goals and young passions. I didn’t give up a part of me to become a parent. There are still things I want to do and I want to be a present parent, but I can be more effective with both because I’m a bit more mature."