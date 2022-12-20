Diddy celebrates twin daughters' 16th birthday with epic party — and Range Rovers

It was a super Sweet 16 for Sean “Diddy” Combs' twins.

Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs celebrated turning 16 years old with an epic birthday party filled with two fashionable intergalactic looks, friends, music and a major gift: matching Range Rovers.

“Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful daughters Jessie and D’lila!!! I’m so proud of the intelligent and ambitious young ladies you’re becoming,” Diddy wrote on Instagram on Dec. 19, alongside photos of his twins in their birthday looks from their party. “I know your mother is proud and smiling down on you. I LOVE YOU! I LOVE YOU!! I LOVE YOU!! May God continue to bless and protect you both!!”

In a series of Instagram stories, Diddy shared video of his daughters’ birthday party. One of them shows Jessie and D’Lila making their entrance at Diddy introduces them.

The first look consisted of silver metallic jumpsuits with lit up clear sunglasses.

The birthday girls' first look of the night. Instagram Story/Diddy

The artist was a proud dad as he celebrated this twins’ milestone birthday. The rapper also performed during the night.

“Turn your attention to the stage,” Diddy said in another video, as he called out for his “queens” Jessie and D’Lila. The birthday girls then returned to the party in their second look of the night.

The outfits were a three-piece-set complete with a crop top, hot pants and boots with glow-in-the-dark outlining. They also wore futuristic silver glasses and arm cuffs.

The birthday girls' second look of the night. Instagram Story/Diddy

But the most exciting part of the night was when the "Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down" rapper surprised his daughters with Range Rovers.

In video shared on his Instagram story, guests are lined up outside while Jessie and D’Lila are seen making their way out. They then scream with excitement as they see a black and a white Range Rover parked in front of the building with giant red bows on them.

The twins excited after seeing their major gifts. Instagram/Diddy

Diddy took a moment to hug his daughters before they went into their respective new rides.

“OUR SWEET SIXTEEN Pt.2: We had some much fun last night. Thank you to everyone who came out. Thank youuuu @diddy for everything we had the best time ever. Love you,” the twins wrote on their joint Instagram.

The rapper hugging his daughters after surprising them with Range Rovers. Instagram/Diddy

Diddy shared Jessie and D’Lila with late ex, Kim Porter, who died in November 2018. He is also father to 24-year-old son King. He also adopted and raised Porter's son, Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, from a previous relationship.

The music mogul also shares 28-year-old Justin Dior with stylist Misa Hylton and 16-year-old Chance with Sarah Chapman.

Earlier this month, he announced that he welcomed a seventh child, daughter Love.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he tweeted on Dec. 10, before listing his family members. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

He did not disclose the mother’s identity and his rep told TODAY.com at the time that they have nothing further to add to the news.