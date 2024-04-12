Dennis Quaid finally addresses if it was right to split up those twins in ‘The Parent Trap’

In the 1998 remake of "The Parent Trap," Dennis Quaid played Nick Parker, a divorcée who helped make the curious decision to separate his identical twin daughters (both played by Lindsay Lohan). One twin lived with Quaid's character in Napa, California, while his ex-wife, played by Natasha Richardson, brought the other twin to live with her in London.

When Quaid stopped by Studio 1A today to discuss his new movie, “The Long Game,” the true story of five young Mexican-American caddies at an all-white Texas country club in the 1950s, Al Roker asked the question everyone has been wondering for decades.

"'Parent Trap,'" Al said just as the segment was about to end. "Is it really good parenting to split up twins?"

Dennis Quaid on the set of "The Parent Trap" with Lindsay Lohan. PictureLux / The Hollywood Archi / Alamy

"That's the thing everybody missed," Quaid responded. "Here's a story about two people who get married, split up, they get pregnant I guess on their honeymoon." He tried to piece the plot together and realized that he didn't even know all of the details.

"And why did I leave? They don't know why they left," he said. "They never tell the kids either — that you have a twin."

"Whatever. It was a great movie!" Dylan Dreyer said.

While the plot of “The Parent Trap” may have a few holes, the movie is still beloved. Quaid even helped TODAY’s co-hosts reenact a pivotal scene that every fan will remember.

In the scene, “twins” Sheinelle Jones and Dylan place a reptile on an Evian bottle that belongs to Craig Melvin (aka Meredith Blake). After Craig sees the reptile and screams, Quaid says sarcastically, “He won’t hurt you, Craig.”

Quaid also spoke about being a father himself. He and ex-wife Meg Ryan are parents to Jack Quaid, 31. His son has acted in films like “The Hunger Games,” “Scream” and "Oppenheimer," even standing with the team to celebrate its Best Picture win at the Academy Awards.

"That was really great to see him there at the Oscars," says his proud dad. "He looked great, looked like he belonged. He's always been his own guy. He just always has. And I'm calling him for help."

"'Proud' must be an understatement," said Sheinelle.