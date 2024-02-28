David Foster and Katharine McPhee's 3-year-old makes his onstage drumming debut — watch

Musical talent runs in David Foster and Katharine McPhee's family and it seems like the two artists have an entertainer on their hands.

The music producer and the singer's 3-year-old son, Rennie, has already captivated their followers with his impressive drumming skills. But most recently, the toddler made his onstage debut during his parents' show.

On Feb. 27, McPhee called herself a "proud mom" when she shared a video of Rennie drumming alongside Foster during his show at Kennedy Center in Washington, DC on Sunday, Feb. 25.

"Had a VERY special guest join us on stage for the first time 🥁 #ProudMom

As McPhee is proudly clapping off to the side of the stage, little Rennie, wearing noise-cancelling headphones, is rocking out with his mini drum set.

Foster is playing the piano and when the song is over, gets up and claps for his son.

The “American Idol” alum and Foster have been on their “An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee” tour.

The couple has been married since 2019. Rennie is McPhee's only child. Foster is also father to five daughters: Sara, Erin, Amy, Jordan and Allison Foster.

Here is everything to know about Foster and McPhee's son Rennie.

Rennie was born in 2021

The youngest Foster was born on Feb. 22, 2021.

“Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy,” a rep for McPhee Foster told People days after welcoming their son. “Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully.”

Shortly after they welcomed their baby boy, McPhee shared on her Instagram story: “Just in case you were wondering... I love being a mommy!”

The singer with her newborn in 2021. Katharine McPhee / Instagram

He has a special family name

During a March 2021 interview, McPhee revealed their son’s name on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. She also shared the meaning behind Rennie.

“We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name,” she said. “It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.’"

From a young age, he was entertained by music

Having two musicians as parents is one way to already have musical genes but it appears as though McPhee also kept her son entertained with her tunes.

In an April 2021 Instagram video, the singer and actor is seen showing her son parts of her Netflix show "Country Comfort."

"the ONLY screen time my baby is allowed to have 😌 #CountryComfort," she captioned the clip.

He's a drumming superstar

It appears that little Rennie was into drumming since he could stand. In a Feb. 2023 video posted by Foster, the young tot is seen using chopsticks to bang on his wooden drum.

"New use for chopsticks!" he captioned the clip.

By 23 months, Rennie was equipped with his own drum set and, as Foster wrote, "finding his groove."

Rennie would only progress from there, setting the internet ablaze when his famous father posted an astonishing video of him jamming out earlier this year.

"Drumming into the new year❗️#still2yearsold," Foster wrote.

In the clip, Rennie is drumming to the beat of Michael Jackson’s 1979 hit song “Rock With You.”

One could say this was his successful audition to being able to join his parents onstage during their tour.