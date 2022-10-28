David Foster shares how having a child in his 70s is different from the 1st time around

David Foster didn't think he would be welcoming a new baby in his 70s.

“(But) I haven’t regretted a single day of it,” Foster told People in a new interview. The 72-year-old producer is father to 20-month-old son Rennie, whom he shares with wife Katharine McPhee.

“I’ve loved every single day,” the artist said. “It’s the standard thing of like, ‘Oh, well you were so young when you had your children and you were working day and night, you never saw them.’ And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my (older) kids. I was just working a lot.”

“Even though I’m working a lot now, I’ll cancel anything just to hang with him. It’s just different,” he added.

Foster also has daughters Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36, from his previous relationships.

Foster and McPhee, 38, got married in 2019. Despite their 34-year difference, the former “American Idol” alum “hoped” to have a baby but knew there were “no guarantees.” Then Rennie was born in 2021.

“Every day (with Rennie) is an adventure,” Foster said, noting that his son is showing musical talent.

“We think (he’ll be musical), but we don’t know,” he said. “Kids, strangely, will do something for a while and then it’ll amaze you and then they just drop it and they don’t do it anymore. So we don’t know if the drumming thing is here to stay.”

In August, Foster shared an impressive video of his son drumming away on an electronic drum pad.

“I’d rather he have a tennis racket in his hand than a drumstick to tell you the truth,” Foster added. “But anyway, if he ends up being a drummer, that would be great too. He loves watching our drummer, JR Robinson.”

The couple has shared videos and photos of their son here and there, with fans liking the social media sneak peeks. They’re also aware of the comments surrounding their “unconventional” marriage.

“With Céline (Dion) and (late husband) René Angélil, there was a big age difference, and after I was working with them for a long time it just became Céline and René,” Foster said. “It just looked and felt normal. But it was, of course, kind of odd in the beginning. But I think we’re over that hump now with five years of being together, and hopefully people just start looking like we belong together because we feel like we do.”

McPhee added that even if they don’t, “We don’t care.”

“We just love our history, how we met and where we are now,” she said of their first meeting when Foster was a mentor during her time on “American Idol.” “Sometimes we look at each other like, ‘This is so wild that we’re together.’”

Meanwhile in February, the couple made an appearance on the 3rd hour of TODAY, where they reflected on their first year as co-parents.

“I have loved every second of it. ... And Kat for one year has not ever even gotten slightly remotely rattled, not once,” Foster said of his wife.