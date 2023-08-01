Danielle Brooks’ daughter Freeya is spitting image of her mom in baking video: ‘Just like her Mama!’

Danielle Brooks has a little "mini me!"

In a video posted July 31 on Instagram, the "Orange Is the New Black" actor bakes muffins in the kitchen with her 3-year-old daughter, Freeya, who dons a cute blue apron that reads "Little Troublemaker" across the front.

"In the midst of so many negative forces in our world we have to remind ourselves what is most important," Brooks captioned the video. "Remind yourself of the things that bring you happiness. Hope you’ll join me on Mondays by making a quick reel of what you’re grateful for."

She also added the hashtag #GratefulMondays to the end of the post caption.

The video shows Freeya stirring batter and adding brown sugar to the muffin tin before Brooks slides the tray into the oven.

“What do you think, Free?” Brooks asks after Freeya takes a bite of a freshly baked muffin.

“Yummy,” Freeya responds, focused on eating the treat.

“Yay!” Brooks says. “Yummy!”

In the comment section, fans were astounded by the resemblance between Freeya and her mother.

"Wait.... wasn’t she just a newborn last week?" one person commented. "Freya is the spitting image of her beautiful mom."

"Your little twin," another person wrote with a heart-eyed emoji.

"Someone’s a carbon copy of Mama," a third person wrote in the comments with a purple heart emoji.

Brooks shares Freeya with husband Dennis Gelin. In 2021, with Freeya 16 months old, Brooks spoke with Parents magazine about her outlook on parenting.

“Now I feel hopeful because I know how I’m going to raise my child. There’s one better human being in this world,” she said. “It’s work on the parents’ part to show our kids love. I pray I raise my daughter to be street smart and be able to tackle the world and not be defeated by it. Motherhood has been good. It feels good on me.”