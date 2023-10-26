Daniel Radcliffe shares what the first 6 months of fatherhood have been like

Daniel Radcliffe's first six months of fatherhood have been "awesome."

He dropped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Oct. 26 and gave an update on becoming a father earlier this year to a son he shares with longtime partner and fellow actor Erin Darke.

"It's awesome," the "Harry Potter" alum said of his newfound fatherhood.

"I think a lot of people said, like, 'Just get through the first six months, then after that it gets better,'" he said. "But I've kind of really enjoyed the first six months."

When asked if the experience has been what he imagined, Radcliffe said, "I don't know what I imagined, honestly. But it's great. He's incredible and I'm just, like, in awe."

Radcliffe and Darke met on the set of the 2013 movie "Kill Your Darlings." He told People TV in 2019 what it would be like to tell their future kids how they met.

“It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other,” he explained, before describing an intimate scene their characters share. “That’s how we met. That was the beginning of our beautiful relationship.”

When did Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke welcome their son?

A representative for Radcliffe confirmed to TODAY.com at the end of March that the couple were expecting their first child together. Toward the end of April, his rep confirmed that the baby had been born. The couple did not share the child's name or birthdate.

The couple picketed in the ongoing actors strike in New York in July with their baby in a chest carrier attached to Radcliffe.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke on the picket line with their baby. John Nacion / Getty Images

The strike has opened up the actors' schedules, though Radcliffe told "Entertainment Tonight" in July that he had planned to take time off anyway to focus on parenting.

“It’s great. It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing. It’s a real privilege also to have this time with him,” Radcliffe said. “I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely.”

It was in that interview that he revealed that they'd welcomed a boy.

What else has Daniel Radcliffe said after the birth of his son?

In a July interview with "Extra," Radcliffe described the early months of being a first-time dad.

“He’s very cute. We’ve moved into a less screaming phase and he’s now giving us little smiles and giggling,” the actor said in a video shared July 17. “It’s been a crazy few months, as anyone who’s been through parenthood would attest. But it’s also the literal best thing that’s ever happened, so it’s great. I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It’s awesome.”