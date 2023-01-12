IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

An affordable rowing machine, trendy booties and more Amazon must-haves right now

‘Dancing With the Stars’ pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson welcome their first child

The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy on Jan. 11.
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson at the opening of Sandals Royal Curaçao Grand opening weekend celebration on June 24, 2022 in Santa Barbara, Curacao.
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson at the opening of Sandals Royal Curaçao Grand opening weekend celebration on June 24, 2022 in Santa Barbara, Curacao.John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts
/ Source: TODAY
By Liz Calvario

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are now a family of three.

On Jan. 11, the “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers announced the arrival of their first child together, a baby boy, with a sweet black-and-white photo.

“Our world is forever changed,” Chmerkovskiy and Johnson captioned their joint post, which shows their hands holding their son’s, adding that their child was born the day before, Jan. 10.

The couple did not share their newborn’s name at the time.

Previous and current “DWTS” pros Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke and more congratulated the new parents in the comments section.

Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, also left four red heart emojis, celebrating the new addition to the family.

The dancers, who got married in 2019, revealed that they were expecting in July.

“Our biggest dream come true yet,” Johnson wrote on Instagram at the time. “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel.”

In an interview with People announcing her pregnancy, Johnson shared that she found out she was pregnant two weeks after a trip to Mexico.

Since then, she has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her followers on social media. In September, the mom-to-be shared photos from her baby shower for her son.

“Baby Boy was showered with so much love today by our family and friends here in Utah!” she wrote. “And yes… he got his first fedora. Definitely going to be matching with Daddy.”

She also shared a photo from their "last Christmas" as a twosome, plus their two pups.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS from our family to yours!! Can’t believe this is our last Christmas with just the two,” she wrote. “(well 4 🐕‍🦺🦮) of us!”

Liz Calvario

Liz Calvario is a Los Angeles-based reporter and editor for TODAY.com who covers entertainment, pop culture and trending news. She enjoys rocking a stylish outfit, a good cup of coffee, traveling and the soulful sounds of the Backstreet Boys.