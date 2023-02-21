Constance Wu announces she's pregnant with her 2nd child — see the pic

Constance Wu is once again expecting!

The "Crazy Rich Asians" star confirmed her pregnancy on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in an Instagram story depicting the actor smiling and pointing to her exposed belly.

"Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon," she captioned the photo with a red heart.

Constance Wu shared that she's pregnant with baby No. 2 in an Instagram story on Feb. 21. @constancewu via Instagram

The announcement comes about 2 1/2 years after the 40-year-old welcomed her first child with musician Ryan Kattner in the summer of 2020.

While appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in May 2021, Wu gushed about her little girl, saying, “She’s the best! She has a full head of hair, she has a blue butt.”

Host Jimmy Fallon didn't immediately address the "blue butt" reference, so Wu interrupted him and said, “You didn’t ask me about the blue butt, Jimmy! I thought that you might be curious about the baby with the blue butt.”

Admitting he didn't understand what Wu had said, he then circled back to ask about the condition.

“Yes, her butt is the color blue,” Wu told him. “There’s this thing, I had never heard of it before, but it’s called a ‘Mongolian spot.’ And apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian, and it’s where your butt is blue for the first two years of your life and then it just goes away.” (In recent years, the medical community has shied away from the term "Mongolian spot," considering it a dated and racist term.)

Fallon also asked if Kattner, singer for the band Man Man, plays music for their daughter. “He actually wrote a song about her blue butt, so that will be on his next album,” she said.