Christina Hall is reflecting on her “unnecessary” custody battle with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.

The “Christina on the Coast” star wrote a post in which she shared rare insight into her legal troubles with Anstead last Mother’s Day. The former couple was married from 2018 to 2021 and share 3-year-old son, Hudson.

"Crazy how much life can change in a year. Last Mother’s Day I was in a very bad place," the reality star shared alongside a photo of herself and her three kids. Hall shares 12-year-old daughter Taylor and 7-year-old son Brayden with first husband Tarek El Moussa. The two were married from 2009 to 2018.

“Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare- amongst other things,” she wrote, sharing how during all of that they were “momentarily displaced” and had to move into a rental. While they were moving, she wrote, the owners of the rental left them an amazing care package with “gifts for the kids, my fav champagne and a sweet note… at the time I was having the worst month so all of this meant SO much to me.”

The reality star with her three children. Instagram/Christina Hall

She recalled how she started crying when she saw it and quickly hid in the first room she saw, which was the laundry room, because she “didn’t want to upset anyone.”

Hall was surprised to find the owner of the property in there “grabbing some remaining items and she caught me off guard.”

“(I’m usually never vulnerable) but at that moment I was... I broke down crying and told her what I was going through and how much her gesture meant to me,” she continued. “She gave me a huge hug and told me she understood and what her and her blended family had gone through (similar situation to me).”

Hall noted that it felt so good to speak to someone who understood, and how thinking about it now “still makes my eyes water. What a gift from God that moment was.”

She wrote that no one she knew could understand what she was going through. Meeting someone who “got it” and could talk her through it, she said, was “truly was life changing.”

"Shortly after that, things turned around and fell into place. I know I’ve made mistakes but I know what I’ve done right," she added. "I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I’m a good mom…. life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it."

She concluded her message by writing, "No matter where you are in life or what’s happening stay positive - It can all change in a year!"

A judge had previously denied Anstead's request for full custody of their son. The ruling came after Anstead filed an emergency court order in Orange County, claiming Hall only spends an average of nine full days a month with their son. He also claimed that she previously put his health at risk after he alleged their son suffered a sunburn when Hall was with him.

After divorcing Anstead, Hall married Joshua Hall in 2022. In April, Christina and Josh Hall celebrated two years together.

While the HGTV star was going through her custody battle with Anstead, the realtor defended his wife on social media.

“I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture,” he wrote, in part. “She doesn’t bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that’s the case.”

TODAY.com reached out to Anstead for comment on Hall's Instagram post but did not hear back.