Christina Applegate's 12-year-old daughter is her everything!

Applegate shares Sadie Grace, born in 2011, with her husband, Martyn LeNoble.

At the 2024 Emmy Awards, Sadie showed just how much she's her mother's mini-me when she arrived alongside Applegate looking like the spitting image of her mom.

The two both donned long blond hairstyles, which complemented their light eyes. As for their outfits, Applegate opted for a stunning, red velvet gown that she showed off inside the event, while Sadie dressed up in a black suit paired with black Dr. Martens boots.

Read on to learn more about Christina Applegate's daughter, Sadie.

Christina Applegate, who battled breast cancer a few years before Sadie was born, says her daughter "healed" her

On Jan. 27, 2011, Applegate welcomed Sadie into the world. When Sadie was born, the "Dead to Me" star told People that her "heart literally (opened) up for the first time."

In 2008, Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy. The "Bad Moms" star also had her ovarian and fallopian tubes removed in 2017 to reduce the risk of a recurrence. (She was also diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021.)

Applegate told People just after Sadie's birth that "she’s healed me in so many ways."

Christina Applegate said Sadie is "the most important person in this world" to her

When Applegate received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022, she told Variety what receiving the honor meant to her.

"This is something that is going to be there forever. And it’s something my daughter can go see when I’m gone," she shared.

At the ceremony with Sadie present, Applegate said, "The most important person in this world is my daughter."

"You are so much more than even you know," she told her daughter. "You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting, and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school. You are my everything."

Christina Applegate and daughter Sadie pose before attending the Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. John Shearer / Getty Images for ABA

Christina Applegate said Sadie has an array of talents, including acting and singing

In a 2018 interview with PeopleTV, Applegate talked about her daughter's accomplishments and said Sadie is a "very entertaining" person.

"She's got a lot of accents in her repertoire. She's such a goofball. She loves playing piano. That’s really what she loves doing right now," Applegate said. "She thinks she’s going to be a singer, OK? But if she wants to be an actress, I have a very strict rule of that. She can study acting until she’s 18 and then if she wants to have that as a job, then she has the right to make that decision. But under my roof, you train and you become the best that you can be.”

Sadie is a vegetarian

In a 2017 interview with TODAY.com, Applegate opened up about her eating habits following her breast cancer diagnosis. She also revealed that her daughter is a vegetarian and prefers to eat clean meals.

"We grow our own vegetables. That’s not an option for everyone. But just get a tomato plant! We’re a 100% organic house," Applegate said. "My daughter is a vegetarian and practically vegan. That’s her choice. That’s how she eats. We’re really conscious about what we buy. Get some kale! Plant some green kale in your backyard and throw it into everything."

Will Sadie ever have a sibling? What Christina Applegate has said

When Sadie was 2, Applegate told Access Hollywood that her little girl was a "very big ball of energy."

When asked if she was ready to welcome another child, Applegate said, “I’m 41 years old and I don’t know if I could do the whole, like, not sleeping thing again.”

"If I was 35, then maybe I’d have the energy but there’s just, like, when I get up it hurts … Wait a couple of years and I’d be almost pushing 45 … really? With like, a newborn? I don’t know," she added.

After welcoming Sadie, however, Applegate said she and LeNoble have thought about what it would be like to bring another baby into the mix.

"I think we both want to make another Sadie," she said. "We watch this little person and she’s so perfect and she enhances our life so much that you go, God — how could we not to produce more of these? But he’s 44."

"We’re both kind of like, eh, we’re a little old and we don’t know," she added.