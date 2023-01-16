Christina Applegate brings her ‘rad daughter’ and rocks ‘Dead to Me’ manicure at Critics Choice Awards

Christina Applegate attended the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15, her first awards show since she announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021.

The actor, 51, was nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her role as Jen in "Dead to Me," and brought a special guest with her to the ceremony.

Applegate brought "the best date ever … my rad daughter," Sadie Grace LeNoble, 11. The pair rocked black suits and matching black shoes.

Sadie Grace LeNoble and Christina Applegate attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Applegate also sported a manicure that paid tribute to her character and her co-star, Linda Cardellini, on "Dead to Me." The star's nails were painted a deep shade of blue, with "Jen" and "Judy" written on them in gold.

Before the ceremony, Applegate tweeted that she was nervous about attending the awards show.

"So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me," she wrote on Jan. 12.

Christina Applegate shows off her nail art for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

In 2021, Applegate shared she had multiple sclerosis, a neurological condition that disrupts communication between the brain and the body, causing numbness, tingling, mood changes, pain, paralysis and other symptoms, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The actor told The New York Times she first started noticing changes to her body while filming the first season of "Dead to Me." She recalled feeling unbalanced while filming a dance scene, before she started experiencing numbness and tingling in her extremities.

"I wish I had paid attention," Applegate told the Times. "But who was I to know?"

In an interview with Variety in 2022, the actor recalled the challenges she faced while completing "Dead to Me," which was filming the third and final season at the time of her diagnosis.

"I got diagnosed while we were working," she said. "I had to call everybody and be like, 'I have multiple sclerosis, guys. Like, what the f---!' And then it was about kind of learning — all of us learning — what I was going to be capable of doing."

The show took a five-month pause in production so she could receive treatment, and Applegate was able to finish the series, though she told Variety she was "pretty convinced" the role could be her last major acting gig.

Applegate added she plans to stay in the entertainment industry, just in new and different roles, like producing.

"I’ve got a lot of ideas in my mind," she said. "I just need to get them executed."