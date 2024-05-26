Christie Brinkley shares rare pic of all 3 adult kids together: ‘My babies’

Christie Brinkley has been basking in family time.

In an Instagram post on May 23, Brinkley reflected on her Mother's Day celebration, which included a visit from all three of her children: Alexa Ray Joel, 38, Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook, 28, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 25.

Brinkley posed with all of her kids in the first frame of the post, with the family of four gathered together behind their food spread for the celebration. In the following three frames, she posed with her daughters, with the trio wearing coordinating beige ensembles.

"There’s no place like…H💙ME‼️" Brinkley wrote in the caption of the post. “My babies all came home for #mothersday and made a ‘Build your own Pizza’ lunch ! Fun!”

Days later, Brinkley shared more family moments on social media, including a snap of a dinner by moonlight with her daughters.

In the photo, Alexa, Sailor, and Brinkley are seen sitting on the same side of an outdoor table at night while their faces are illuminated by the candle centerpieces.

“First Summer Dinner outside,” Brinkley wrote on the photo. “Simple Pleasures!”

Christie Brinkley marked the “first summer dinner” with daughters Alexa and Sailor. Christie Brinkley / Instagram

Brinkley welcomed eldest daughter Alexa with her second husband, Billy Joel, in 1985. The model welcomed her son Jack with her third husband, Richard Taubman, in 1995, though he was later adopted by her fourth husband, Peter Cook. Brinkley and Cook went on to welcome daughter Sailor in 1998.

The model opened up about her children during a May 2018 interview with Parade, telling the outlet, “You learn so much from each child, just getting an opportunity to see the world through their eyes.”

“I have three real individuals,” she added. “They all find magic in different places, and I feel so fortunate to be able to experience that.”

Here’s everything to know about Christie Brinkley’s three children Alexa, Jack, and Sailor.

Christie Brinkley and her daughter Alexa Ray Joel attend Rockers On Broadway on Nov. 11, 2019 in New York City. Bobby Bank / Getty Images

Alexa Ray Joel, 38

Brinkley and Joel welcomed daughter Alexa on Dec. 29, 1985. The former couple wed in 1985, but divorced nine years later in 1994.

Alexa has followed in the footsteps of her father and has pursued a career as a musician. In an April 2021 interview with People, she cited both of her parents as inspiration for her passion for music and creativity.

“I was the only child when I was young,” she explained. “My mom would dress me up as Liesl from ‘Sound of Music.’ My dad would play. And we would just do that all day long.”

Over the years, Alexa has released several singles, including her songs “Notice Me” and “Seven Years,” as well as a cover of her dad’s song, “Just the Way You Are.”

Both of her parents have been supportive of her music career, including Brinkley, who has proudly shown off her daughter’s performances on social media.

In October 2023, Brinkley posted a video on Instagram of Alexa performing Melissa Etheridge’s song “I’m the Only One” at the annual Rockers on Broadway charity event.

“My night-blooming daughter Alexa Ray performed last night for the Annual ‘Rockers On Broadway’ in NYC to benefit children’s music education,” she wrote in part in the caption. “The entire evening was a JOY! Here’s a little taste of my baby grand. #proudmom.”

Over the years, Alexa has shared her love and appreciation for her mom in interviews, including a February 2017 conversation with New Beauty ahead of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue she was featured in alongside her mom and sister.

“Mom is like my little pocket of sunshine,” Alexa said during the interview. “I always say she’s the ‘sun to my moon.’ Mom was so unconditionally loving and encouraging about it all.”

She added, “She’s always calling me her ‘little muse,’ and her ‘delicate flower.’ She’s always looking out for me.”

She also opened up about how she and her mom and sister are “all so intensely different” and have “very strong personalities.”

“Mom’s like the classic, timeless, golden, all-American bombshell. Sailor’s the young, spunky, sassy, bold, perfect little sporty model,” Alexa said. “And my style sensibility is more ‘La Dolce Vita’-meets-a mermaid-meets-vintage-bohemian…We each have something distinctly unique to bring to the table and, as a family, that’s something we’re all for celebrating.”

Alexa modeled with her mom and sister several years later, this time in a photo shoot for NYDJ’s 2021 Foundations campaign ahead of Mother’s Day.

“To me, beauty is being creative. It’s freedom of expression, and my mom really does have that bohemian spirit that she imparted to me and my siblings,” Alexa said about her mom in a video for the campaign.

Brinkley also shared her advice to her daughters, adding, “I always say to my girls, ‘Bloom where you’re planted. ‘No matter what’s going on in your life, there’s always something that you can appreciate about it.’”

As for her personal life, Alexa is in a relationship with restauranteur Ryan Gleason. She announced their engagement on Jan. 1, 2018.

Christie Brinkley and Jack Brinkley-Cook made an appearance at The Bridge VI 2022 on Sept. 17, 2022. Jared Siskin / Getty Images

Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook, 28

Brinkley and Taubman welcomed son Jack on June 2, 1995. The former couple wed in 1994, but divorced the following year in 1995.

Rather than pursuing modeling like his mom and younger sister, Jack opted for a career as an actor, according to W Magazine. He initially attended college for one year at Emerson College to study marketing before he transferred to the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute.

Though he lived in the West Village for part of the year, Jack told the magazine that he called the Hamptons “home” after growing up in Bridgehampton on Long Island.

“My friends and I go back every single weekend from Memorial Day to Labor Day, for the most part, and I try to get out there once or twice a month in the winter, just to sort of escape the city,” he explained.

The commute back and forth between New York City and the Hamptons inspired Jack to launch the company Rove in 2019, a new means of transportation for a getaway out east.

Brinkley celebrated the news on her Instagram, sharing a screenshot of an article about the launch. In the caption, she added, “...And not just for the young and cool you may just spot an old relic like me on @ridewithrove although the cool may rub off of me and then watch out! I’ll be impossible to live with ! Lol!”

Unlike his sisters, Jack isn’t very active on social media and doesn’t often make appearances with his famous mother.

“I follow a bunch of surfing accounts that are great, but it’s nice to see my fam on there and try to keep up with what my mom is doing,” Jack told W Magazine. “It’s funny because sometimes I’ll be thinking, ‘What’s my mom up to? And I’ll go to her Instagram and it’s like, oh, she’s in the garden, there she is!’”

He gave rare comments about his mom during an April 2017 interview with People, sharing that he got his “sense of adventure” from Brinkley.

“Probably my favorite thing in the world is the ocean. I surf, I sail, I swim,” he explained. “Whatever it is, everything that has to do with the ocean, I’ve learned from her so I think that’s something I’ve gained from her because she loves the ocean, too.”

To mark Jack’s 28th birthday in June 2023, Brinkley shared a sweet photo on Instagram re-creating a throwback photo from his childhood.

“From there to here, in the blink of an eye, You’ve turned into the most wonderful guy!” She wrote in the caption. “28 years of adventures and fun , you’re the very best brother and my favorite son! Thoughtful kind and wicked smart, what makes me proudest is your beautiful heart!”

Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook attended a live performance by Ed Sheeran at the Stephen Talkhouse for SiriusXM on Aug. 14, 2023. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 25

Brinkley and Cook welcomed daughter Sailor on July 2, 1998. The former couple wed in 1996, but divorced in 2008.

Sailor attended college at Parsons School of Design, describing school as “crazy” and “stressful” during a September 2016 interview with Hola! She also shared the advice she got from her mom before starting school.

“Just to work hard. Stay grounded. Do your work. School first,” Sailor said.

Brinkley has given her younger daughter more advice through the years. Sailor revealed some sage advice from her mom in a May 2018 interview with Parade, explaining. “She’s taught me to look for the beauty in where I am and around me.”

“That has helped me with optimism and happiness, especially living in New York City, which can sort of drain you and make you so cynical,” she added.

Sailor followed in her mom’s footsteps and pursued a career in modeling. She is currently signed to IMG Models and also shares her own photography on a separate Instagram account.

In September 2017, she was named a rookie Sports Illustrated model after appearing on the cover earlier in the year alongside her mom and sister Alexa. Sailor and her mom also both walked in the Elie Tahari show at New York Fashion Week in February 2019, high-fiving in the middle of the catwalk as they passed one another.

Over the years, Sailor has been candid about her struggles with body dysmorphia. In May 2020, she penned a message on Instagram, sharing how she had been feeling “so down on myself” about her body.

“The body dysmorphia and left over eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong,” she wrote at the time. “As i come into myself as a young woman my body shifts and changes by the month, the ‘control’ I felt i once had over it has been completely stripped away from me.”

She shared that she would often compare herself to other women that she saw on social media, before noting that she ultimately felt “lucky” for her body.

“I’m so tired of thinking anything that makes up ME is something to be ashamed of,” she wrote. “So as most 21st century girls would do, I’m putting this out there on instagram. Declaring that I have cellulite, and a stomach that doesn’t always look ‘pleasant’ (whatever the f--k that means) and I am 100% imperfect human. And I’m proud as hell of my body!”

Sailor previously touched on her body image issues during a September 2019 interview with Parade.com while she competed on Season 28 of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2019, replacing her mom as a contestant after she broke her arm.

“Dancing is an incredible workout, and, honestly, I was telling Val that I have had a lot of body image issues, and I’ve dealt with a lot of ups and downs with myself and how I’ve viewed myself and my identity, and I’ve attached that to what I look like,” she explained, referring to her dance parter, Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

She added, “I’ve always attached those things to myself, and as I grow older, I am learning to stop creating those stupid boundaries for myself and those stupid ideals on myself, and to just find a balance throughout life, and to try and enjoy all the little parts of life.”

In addition to modeling with her mom, they also spend quality time together, including going to concerts together.

Brinkley and Sailor attended one of Joel’s residency shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in April 2024, which included a performance by Alexa singing the tune “Say Goodbye to Hollywood.”

They also have bonded over their joint appreciation for nature and being outside, while Brinkley and her older daughter share a love for the arts.

“Sailor and I are more likely to bond outdoors, biking, running, swimming, skiing, while Alexa and I spend more time bonding indoors, singing harmonies or drawing,” Brinkley told Parade in May 2018.