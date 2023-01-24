Chrissy Teigen shares first close-up of newborn Esti

Chrissy Teigen is one proud mama who can’t help but gush about her newborn daughter Esti.

Last week, the 37-year-old model and television personality announced on Instagram that she and her husband John Legend had welcomed their third child together.

A few days later, Teigen decided to share the first full photo of their adorable child.

Teigen uploaded a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that showed Esti sleeping with her hand on her cheek.

“Look at u out here lookin like a baby,” Teigen wrote in the caption.

Fans filled the comments with sweet messages about how “precious” Esti looked.

One fan said, “She looks like Luna!!” referring to Legend and Teigen’s 6-year-old daughter.

Luna and 4-year-old brother Miles already seem to be bonding with their little sister. When Teigen revealed Esti’s name on Instagram on Jan. 19, she included a photo of Miles and Luna holding the newborn. Esti’s face was partially hidden by her baby blanket and hat.

“She’s here!” the mom of three cheered in the caption. “Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier.”

She continued, “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss.”

Teigen then thanked her fans for all the love and support her family has received.

Spokespeople for the entrepreneur and the “All of Me” singer confirmed the birth of their third child to TODAY.com on Jan. 14.

People reported that Esti was born on Jan. 13 and that the musician revealed he had become a father again during a private concert on the same day.

“What a blessed day,” the 43-year-old told the crowd, according to People.

He also shared at the time that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep” but still felt “energized” after being in the hospital for the birth.

Despite having a C-section less than two weeks ago, Teigen is already back on her feet and posting the funny social media content her fans love.

On Jan. 23, she uploaded a relatable postpartum photo that showed what appeared to be multiple breast milk stains on her dress.

“Omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special,” she joked, referencing Beyoncé’s private concert on Jan. 21 at the Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai.

In the comments, she added, “My baby: wah me: learning to edit.”

Many fans applauded Teigen for being open about life shortly after giving birth.

One Instagram user wrote, “The milk spots add an extra layer of authenticity to this,” and included a flame and crying-laughter emoji.

Another said, “I’m so glad women now have the freedom to acknowledge .. not hide.”

Others simply congratulated Teigen and wished her a speedy recovery.