Chrissy Teigen is proudly promoting daughter Luna’s Girl Scout cookie sales, but some are calling it “unfair.”

The 38-year-old model took to Instagram Feb. 2 to share a video of her daughter announcing the start of her troop's annual cookie sale.

“Hey guys, it’s Luna! I’m a Girl Scout Brownie and guess what! It’s cookie season,” the 7-year-old said in the clip. “So, if you want to buy cookies, you’re in the right place.”

Teigen captioned the video, "My own daughter is now in the cookie selling game!” then provided a way for her followers to buy cookies from Luna.

"If you’d like to support the awesomeness that is @girlscouts, please screenshot this and you can click for her link in your photos! please note this is for shipping only, as we cannot trek across America at this time lol,” she captioned the post, adding a link to her daughter's cookie sale page.

In the comments, some fans found the post sweet and were in awe at how quickly Luna was growing up.

Others, however, called her cookie sales promotion “unfair” to other scouts.

“Should be linked to less fortunate troops,” one person wrote. “I’m sorry this doesn’t seem right to me. Support your local troops first people.”

“Okay sort of hate this tho. Maybe link the whole wide internet to a low-income girl scout who isn’t already totally hooked up to sell all the cookies," another wrote.

“Yeah this is unfair..mommy&daddies friends could buy all her cookies in an hour tops! Support your local troops!” one person commented.

At the time of publication, Luna had reached 150% of her fundraising goal. Proceeds from Girl Scout cookie sales "stay local" with each individual council and go towards activities for the troop and "impactful girl-led community projects," according to the Girl Scout cookie program FAQ page.

TODAY.com has reached out to Teigen, Girl Scouts of the USA and Girls Scouts of Greater Los Angeles for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Some social media users didn't see a problem with Teigen using her platform to aid in Luna's cookie sales.

“Now this is how you leverage influence! Let’s go Luna!” one person wrote.

Another commented, “She’s finna break a cookie selling record,” with a heart eyes emoji.

According to the Girl Scout cookie program guidelines, the organization encourages parents to be involved in cookie sales for any children under the age of 13.

Parents and scouts over the age of 13 are allowed to use social media to market the cookie sales "but must follow council and GSUSA guidelines."

Girl Scout computer and internet use guidelines state that scouts over 13 are limited to posting about the programs on "social media sites that allow them to restrict access to friends and family." It's unclear if this guideline applies to parents and guardians.

"Girls should only share program activity website links with family, friends, and others they know firsthand," the guidelines state.