TODAY Exclusive: Chris Pratt debuts new facial hair in Super Bowl ad, and his family has thoughts

Chris Pratt may have tamed dinosaurs in "Jurassic World" and saved the universe in "Guardians of the Galaxy," but in his new Super Bowl commercial, he's tackling the biggest challenge of all: making an old-timey mustache look cool again.

"My wife at one point said, 'You know, honey, I’m the only one who has to suffer through this mustache.' But I think she was just teasing me in good fun," says Pratt with a laugh in his chat with TODAY.com.

Pratt's new Super Bowl ad (and facial hair) debuted exclusively on TODAY Feb. 5.

Pratt has two daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 18 months, that he shares with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, and an 11-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

"I think they liked it. In fact, I'd been growing my facial hair out for so long that when I shaved, my kids were a little confused, especially my young girls," he adds. "But they like it. I think they like it. And I like it, too," he says.

The 'stache will make its glorious debut in Pratt's first Super Bowl commercial in five years. In the 30-second spot, a cashier tells Pratt, "You look like the Pringles guy," and the photo she posts of him online goes viral and eventually leads him to portray "Mr. P" himself in a biopic of the mustachioed mascot's life.

Pratt's father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is starring in a separate Super Bowl commercial, making Sunday, Feb. 11 a true family affair.

"Everyone will get together to watch the game. It's sort of a tradition," Pratt says, noting that his wife is a "huge Usher fan. I found this out the other day when she sang every word to like four Usher songs in a row."

Jack, like his dad, is excited to watch the action on the field. "We play Madden together and watch a lot of games together. We're both Seahawks fans," Pratt says.

Lyla and Eloise, on the other hand, "are just excited to go to 'Mama G's house,'" Pratt says, referring to the kids' nickname for their grandmother, Maria Shriver, a TODAY special anchor.

The girls are a little young to play organized sports, but they do seem sporty and fearless, Pratt says. Lyla likes to somersault off the back of their couch onto a “giant beanbag” that her Uncle Patrick got for her, he says, and now Eloise attempts to mimic her. Unfortunately, Eloise lands “face first into the bean bag, which is sweet but I don’t think she fully understands that you can’t just do that anywhere, so we’re constantly on lookout.” Pratt says, “She’s about one or two painful lessons away from learning that you can’t just trust-fall off of things without first telling your parents.”

Since Pratt is now “swimming in Pringles,” he’ll be bringing those to the family party, but normally, he has a much more balanced diet. He tries to “lead by example” when it comes to modeling healthy eating for his kids.

“But you’ve got to let go and have some fun, especially when it comes to the big game,” he says. “All the work you do all season long is to earn those big days of fun. So when I’m talking to the kids about it, it’s really all about 80/20. Moderation. You try to be as healthy as possible when you can, and when you want to have a little fun, have a little fun.”

When asked which team he will be rooting for, Pratt says, "I'm a Seahawks fan, which makes me feel like the 49ers are my nemesis. So I'm a little torn. I'd like to see the NFC win it, but at the same time, anytime the 49ers lose, I feel a little tingle of happiness. And it's tough to root against Taylor Swift, so I think I'm going to go with Kansas City."

The Super Bowl isn’t the only get-together at Mama G’s house. Pratt says the family often watches award shows (like the Golden Globes and the Oscars) together, and they also have a Sunday dinner together every week. “It’s really special. Kids are there and everyone’s engaged in meaningful conversation," he says. "Katherine’s been doing it with her family her whole life.”

Pringles

The family will have another special moment coming up this summer: the premiere of Pratt's new "Garfield" movie.

Pratt's daughters are still young, and they “really haven’t fully gotten into watching movies yet,” he says, but he suspects that the timing might be perfect for 3-year-old Lyla to watch her first full-length film.

Pratt says that Jack, on the other hand, has seen a lot of his dad's movies and is a "big Marvel fan." Pratt deadpans, "He likes to routinely point out that I'm the weakest superhero in the MCU."