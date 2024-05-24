Chris Hemsworth's 3 kids make rare public appearance at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Chris Hemsworth's family joined him as he got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hemsworth, 40, was awarded his own iconic star on May 23 in a ceremony while his children and wife watched from the front row. His parents, Leonie and Craig Hemsworth, were also in attendance.

In his speech, Hemsworth thanked his parents for their longtime support of his career and his wife, Elsa Pataky for "endlessly encouraging" him.

"And it doesn’t get lost upon me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and again, forever in your debt," he said of Pataky. "And the fact (is) that nothing that I do — any of these moments, the special occasions, all these events — none of it’s as special without you by my side and I love you."

Hemsworth and Pataky tied the knot in 2010.

In his speech, Hemsworth also thanked his children — 10-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan and 12-year-old daughter India Rose. Hemsworth said his kids are "endlessly inspiring" to him — both to exercise "to keep up with them" and the way they see the world.

"Their ability to live in the moment and to dive into life headfirst and have fun and be joyous and playful is a constant reminder that that’s what life is about," he said. "And it’s a constant inspiration."

From left to right: Leonie Hemsworth, Sasha Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth, Tristan Hemsworth and Craig Hemsworth at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Chris Hemsworth on May 23, 2024, in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

After the ceremony, Hemsworth, Pataky, and their sons posed for photos with the star. Their eldest, India Rose, opted out of posing for photos, People reported. Video of the ceremony also shows the couple seemingly calling their daughter to join them while posing for photos.

Hemsworth quipped to "Entertainment Tonight" that his daughter thought she was spending Thursday at Six Flags.

“My daughter last night was like, ‘Hey, what are we doing tomorrow?’ And I said, ‘It’s the star ceremony.’ She’s like, ‘I thought we were going to Six Flags?’ I was like, ‘No that’s the next day.’ She was like, ‘Oh, cool, ok,’” he told the outlet of their conversation. “I think she thinks it’s cool. She thinks Six Flags and theme parks are cool anyway.”

Here's a look at Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's children.

India Rose, 12

India Rose was born on May 11, 2012, according to her IMDb page.

She generally stays out of the spotlight, though India did play Gorr's daughter in the 2022 film "Thor: Love and Thunder."

She occasionally is shown on her famous parents' social media accounts, usually from a distance or without showing her full face.

On April 17, 2024, Hemsworth shared a slideshow that appeared to be a father-daughter weekend camping trip.

"Nothing better than a little getaway with one of my besties," he captioned the photos with a red heart emoji.

Hemsworth explained to USA Today in 2012 how he and Pataky chose their firstborn’s name.

“We love the country and love the name,” he said at the time.

Later, he would tell E! News that they had “always kind of liked” the name.

“It was just a name we liked, I always kind of liked Indie or Indiana for a boy and she liked India,” he told E! News. “We sorta went, ‘Oh well, whether it’s a boy or girl that will decide.’ It just seemed to fit.”

Sasha and Tristan Hemsworth, 10

Sasha and Tristan were born on March 18, 2014.

In a Vanity Fair story published on April 30, 2024, Hemsworth revealed how he and Pataky chose their sons’ names. He said that they’d rewatched “Legends of the Fall” starring Brad Pitt while Pataky was pregnant.

“There’s never been a more beautiful man onscreen,” Hemsworth said of Pitt’s tortured rancher, Tristan Ludlow, Vanity Fair reported.

“Is this not the coolest character in the world?” he told Pataky, according to Vanity Fair. “I think one of our kids needs to be named Tristan.”

Vanity Fair reports their other son, Sasha, is named after a stuntman friend.

The twins also appeared in "Thor: Love and Thunder," with Tristan playing a young Thor and Sasha as an Asgardian child.

“It’s really cool. They really wanted to be in it,” Hemsworth said of his kids' acting debuts. The actor spoke to entertainment reporter Kevin McCarthy in 2022 about the experience.

“It felt like a one-off fun family experience. I don’t want them to now go and be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had,” Hemsworth told McCarthy. “They loved it, they had a great time.”

The two boys recently joined their famous parents at the Australian premiere of “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” in which Hemsworth plays the villain Dr. Dementus.

Pataky and Hemsworth pose with their children Tristan and Sasha during the Australian premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" on May 2, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold / WireImage

On Hemsworth's Instagram, the twins and India can be seen following in the father's active and adventurous footsteps. They often join the actor and Pataky on fishing outings and doing various sporting activities like surfing or skiing.

In one 2021 post, Hemsworth wrote that the whole family even went dirt biking.

In a 2023 video of him fishing with one of his sons, Hemsworth made waves when it was revealed the tween didn't call him "dad."

“Come on, Chris! Keep on fighting it,” the unidentified kid tells his dad in the video.

In his post, Hemsworth said that his son calls him Chris "because I’m his BFF and true mates don’t call each other dad."