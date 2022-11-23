Chip Gaines says he’s ‘nervous’ about son Crew growing up on camera

Chip and Joanna Gaines' 4-year-old son, Crew, is no stranger to the spotlight.

Crew and his older siblings, Drake, 17, Ella, 16, Duke, 14 and Emmie, 12, have all spent some time in front of the cameras ever since their parents rose to fame on their show "Fixer Upper."

During a recent video interview with Variety, Chip Gaines, 48, and Joanna Gaines, 44, were asked how Crew has been adjusting to his life in front of the camera. Chip Gaines said he was “nervous” at how reality TV might affect him.

Chip Gaines noted that his older children were brought up in a "pretty normal environment," and Crew was the only one who was born during their stardom.

"They were normal," Joanna Gaines said of her brood, "but then once 'Fixer' happened ... they were so young. I think that’s what’s so great about Crew, because at the time, 'Fixer' was kind of all-encompassing.”

"Crew is a 4-year-old kid and all he hears about right now is fishing and dinosaurs. So I think Crew's fine," she added.

During a Nov. 8 appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Joanna Gaines opened up about her life at home and revealed what it's like to be a mom to Crew.

“He’s like my little wisdom," she said. "I’m like, I can learn more from Crew — just the way he teaches me to live and to notice things."

Joanna Gaines added that Crew has made her a less uptight parent. Since his arrival in 2018, the reality TV star noticed that she's become a "more light" and "more airy" person.

"Not so controlling," she said.

In August, Joanna Gaines shared a sweet clip of Crew helping out in the kitchen. In the video, Crew adorably tasted the pasta sauce that was cooking on the kitchen stove and even seasoned it with a pinch of salt.

And earlier this month, Joanna Gaines posted a photo of herself laying down with Crew and wrote, "Didn’t get a ton of rest last night but I’ll take snuggles over sleep with this little one."