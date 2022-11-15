Watch Joanna Gaines’ son Crew write an adorable message for Chip’s birthday

The Gaines family is sending some birthday love!

Joanna Gaines posted a sweet video on Nov. 14 of son Crew with a Sharpie marker in hand, writing a note to his father, Chip Gaines, on Chip's 48th birthday.

"I love you, Dad. I really love you and I hope you wanna fish," Crew says in the video before pausing to add a letter to his notecard.

After writing what appears to be the letter "J," the 4-year-old continues, "I love you, Dad. I hope I wanna fish with you." He then reads the line one more time as, "I love you, Dad. I really hope that I wanna go fish with ..." Crew pauses to add the letter "H" and finally says "you."

The remainder of Crew's notecard includes a variety of letters, an orange dinosaur sticker and a long scribble for some artwork.

"We sure love you @chipgaines, Happy Birthday!" Joanna Gaines captioned the video, along with fishing and dinosaur emoji.

The comment section was flooded with people saying the moment melted their hearts, with one user calling the exchange the "best possible thing."

"I teach elementary reading and can professionally verify that this is exactly what it says," another user joked, as the letters on the notecard don't appear to form a full sentence but make complete sense to Crew.

With five children whose ages range from 4 to 18, Joanna Gaines told TODAY with Hoda and Jenna on Nov. 8 that her parenting style has shifted since her youngest came into her life.

"I'm sorry, girls," the Magnolia co-founder joked to daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie, 12, who were watching the interview from the wings. "I’m a little more light, and, like, a little more airy. Not so controlling."

She also told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that Crew has caused her to slow down in her day-to-day experience and enjoy life more.

“He’s like my little wisdom," she said. "I’m like, I can learn more from Crew — just the way he teaches me to live and to notice things."