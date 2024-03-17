Chevy Chase reveals he’s going to be a grandfather in sweet post

Chevy Chase will soon have a new role in life.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star announced on Instagram that his youngest daughter, Emily, was expecting her first child.

Chase shared a photo posing with Emily and her partner, Alex Baglieri, as both men placed a hand on her growing baby bump.

“I can’t wait to be a Grandad!. Congrats to my daughter," the 80-year-old actor captioned the post.

Chase also re-shared a news headline about his daughter's pregnancy on his Instagram story March 17 and said, #grandadera is going to the BEST. I also can't wait."

Chase and his wife of over 40 years, Jayni Chase, share three children: daughters Cydney Cathalene, 41, Caley Leigh, 39, and Emily Evelyn, 35. The actor is also father to his son Bryan from a previous relationship.

Emily had a sweet message for her dad in the comment section of his post, writing, “Love you, Grandad!!!” She also received love and support from her older sisters, who both left comments on their dad’s celebratory post.

“Sooo Beautiful!!” Cydney added in the comments, while Caley shared three emoji of a smiling face surrounded by hearts.

Chase is no stranger to showing off his family on social media, including capturing trips to upstate New York to celebrate his daughter’s birthday, time spent at film conventions and the behind-the-scenes of a family photoshoot for Bedford & New Canaan Magazine.

In the family's cover story in March 2024, each of his daughters got an opportunity to talk about their parents, including Emily, who said her dad was the “the funniest and most generous and loving person” she knew.

“He has a huge heart and everything he does is for us, his daughters, and our mom—who he has been completely infatuated with since 1980,” she added. “We truly couldn’t ask for a better dad.”

Jayni echoed the same sentiments about her husband, telling the magazine, “Chevy was absolutely smitten with each of our daughters, and he’s been a super loving and devoted father.”