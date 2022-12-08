Charlize Theron shares daughter’s hilarious reaction to seeing her on a billboard: ‘Put a shirt on!’

Charlize Theron’s daughters like to poke fun at their mom and her glamorous job as a Hollywood star from time to time.

The 47-year-old actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Dec. 7 and reflected on the wide-range of roles she has portrayed during her career. While opening up about getting her start in the industry and how she became successful, Theron shared a funny story about her daughter recently seeing one of her billboard ads.

Theron told the magazine that her daughters, Jackson and August, do not closely follow her career.

Charlize Theron with her two daughters Jackson and August. @charlizeafrica via Instagram

“In their heads, they’re like, ‘We know you work, but we’re not 100 percent sure what you do,’” she said. “My younger one (August) goes, ‘Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can’t hold a job.’”

The “Atomic Blonde” star continued, “And my older one (Jackson), she’s a pre-teen now, so there are moments, like, we’re walking through an airport and (she sees me on a Dior billboard) and she’s just like, ‘Oh my God, you’re on a f—ing wall with no shirt, Mom. This is so embarrassing. Put a shirt on!’ And I’m like, ‘That will pay for your college!’”

She laughed and said, “But deep down, like every mother, I just want to f—ing impress them.”

The Oscar-winner adopted her two Black daughters when they were infants.

During her interview with THR, she shared that she teaches her daughters to admit when they are wrong — and she leads by example.

She explained to the publication that she will call people she has worked with on a movie or show and admit her idea was wrong after filming ends.

“I guarantee you that if you ask anybody that (has played a meaningful role) in my career, they’d say, ‘Oh, I’ve definitely been in a situation with Charlize where she’s called me two weeks later and said, ‘You’re right, and I’m totally wrong.’ I say it to my kids all the time, too,” she said.

Theron recalled, “The other day, I said to my little girl, my baby, who’s wild, I said, ‘We have to go to Target in 30 minutes, so be ready.’ And she came downstairs in a f—ing crop top.”

When Theron asked August to put on a longer shirt, she said her daughter became upset.

“She was 6 at the time, and she was just like, ‘Why is how I express myself so upsetting to you?’” Theron shared. “And she was right, and sometimes you have to be able to look at a 6-year-old and go, ‘You’re right.’”

She then laughed and added, “But if I showed you this outfit, you’d f—ing die! It involved fringe.”

In the past, Theron has typically kept her daughters’ lives private. However, she opened up in 2019 about Jackson being transgender so that the press would use the correct pronouns.

“My daughter’s story is really her story, and one day, if she chooses, she’ll tell her story,” Theron said in an interview with “Between the Lines” at the time.

Last year, she spoke to Essence about raising two Black girls as a white South African woman.

She said she knows she does not have answers to questions that her daughters might have and she is not afraid to ask for help.

“I am so grateful to the incredible village of strong Black women in my life who I can pick up a phone to, or come over to my house and they’ll tell me: ‘You need to stop doing this,’ or ‘These baby hairs are breaking off. What are you doing?’” she said. “So they put me in my place, and because of them I feel this great confidence in raising my girls.”

In January, she uploaded a rare photo to Instagram of her daughters with her mom Gerda Maritz.

Martiz, who helps raise her granddaughters, posed beside them as the three hiked together.