Jamie Lee Curtis, Brooke Shields and more celebrate motherhood in moving Mother's Day posts

If you follow stars like Beyoncé, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra, Kris Jenner and more on Instagram, then your social media feed was likely filled with moving tributes for Mother's Day on May 14.

Beyoncé took a moment during her global “Renaissance” tour to post about her mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, on Instagram.

She included a video of Knowles-Lawson dancing backstage as Beyoncé gives her a shout out in the song “Savage.”

“Happy Muva’s Day,” the “Cuff It” singer wrote. “I love you so much Mama and I’m so grateful for all you do for me.”

Jamie Lee Curtis shared a stunning photo of her late mom and Hollywood icon Janet Leigh. In the photo, Leigh pulls Curtis and sister Kelly Curtis in a wagon.

“To all the mothers who carry and tote and feed and plan and care and cuddle and hustle and harvest, I see you and the selflessness you do it all with,” the “Freaky Friday” star wrote. “Hopefully LOVE is at the center. I miss all my mothers who mothered me who have gone and I thank all those still here, who continue to.”

Priyanka Chopra honored multiple family members in her tribute, including daughter Malti Marie. She uploaded two photos of three generations — grandmother, mother and daughter — playing and eating together.

“My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them,” she said, in part.

She referred to all moms as “superheroes.”

Chopra also thanked mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas “for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family,” referring to her husband, Nick Jonas.

“And… I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me,” she concluded.

Justin Timberlake penned a sweet message for wife Jessica Biel. He shared a candid black-and-white photo of them holding each other, one picture of the “Candy” star riding a swing near a lake and a final snap of her embracing one of their sons.

“This human right here,” he began in the caption and added a praying hands emoji. He praised Jessica Biel for being a “Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, bada--.”

The “Mirrors” singer gushed, “You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night. I’m in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy!”

At the end of the post, he signed the tribute from “Your baby boys and the big kid you said yes to.”

Jessica Biel honored her mom, Kimberly Biel, with a couple throwback photos of them bonding when the “7th Heaven” actor was a child.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who made me who I am. Literally and figuratively,” she quipped in the caption.

Katie Couric embraced self-love in her post.

“Happy Mother’s Day to me,” she captioned a photo of her and husband John Molner enjoying the Keukenhof tulip garden in Amsterdam.

She added, “Wishing all of you moms and anyone who’s ever loved, supported and guided a child a very happy day.” She then told 31-year-old daughter Ellie Monahan and 27-year-old Caroline Couric Monahan that they would all celebrate when she returned home.

Brooke Shields doubled up, praising mom Teri Shields, who died in 2012, and daughters Rowan Henchy, 19, and Grier, 17, in her Instagram post.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” she said and included a white heart emoji. “Remembering my mama a little extra today... and feeling eternally grateful to my girls who gave me the best job I could ask for: being a mom.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt uploaded current and childhood photos featuring her mom, Maria Shriver.

In the caption, she wrote, in part, “The best mama and mama g in the universe. I have felt loved, cared for and nurtured every single second by you.”

The author continued, “To know you is to be mothered by you. I want to be exactly like you. You’re my role model in everything, especially when it comes to being a mother.”

Alec Baldwin reflected on his first Mother’s Day without mom Carol M. Baldwin, who died in May 2022.

“I want to say happy Mother’s Day to a few mothers,” he said in a video. “My mother passed away last May, coming up on a year, and I miss you mom. I hope you’re in a place that has really good cheesecake.” He also recognized his sisters, daughter Ireland, who is expecting her first child, and wife Hilaria.

John Travolta reminisced about late wife Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer.

He posted a video of Preston holding and opening up a box that said “Mom.” The gift appeared to be filled with family photos.

“Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John,” he said in the caption, referring to their 23-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son.

Tia Mowry started celebrating a few days early, praising mom Darlene Mowry.

She called her mom “my best friend and biggest cheerleader since the day I was born” in a May 11 post.

“She taught me how to take up space in a world that is rarely kind to Black women, and helped me reach my dreams while supporting me through all of it!” she said. “She is kind, compassionate, generous, loving, and I am so blessed to call her my mom.”

Former President Barack Obama encouraged his followers to uplift “all the moms and mother-figures,” both past and present, in his Instagram message.

He also applauded wife and former first lady Michelle Obama. “To @MichelleObama, thanks for being such an amazing mom to our beautiful girls,” he said. “You set an incredible example for all of us.”

Michelle Obama wrote about raising Malia Obama, 24, and Sasha Obama, 21, in her post.

“Being a mom to Malia and Sasha has been the greatest gift of my life, and I am forever grateful to my mom for teaching me the importance of courage, empathy, and hard work—lessons that I’ve passed down to my own girls,” she said, in part.

Kris Jenner shared a slideshow of snaps with her six children, multiple grandchildren and late mom, Mary Jo Campbell.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all of my babies and my mom MJ!,” she captioned the photos, in part. “You are my whole heart and soul and I thank God every single day that He blessed me with you!!!!”

Bindi Irwin shared “then and now” pictures with 2-year-old daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. In both snaps, she cuddled with her adorable daughter.

“Exactly two years between these photos. My beautiful Grace Warrior, thank you for making me a mama,” she said.

In a separate post, she gushed about mom Terri Irwin.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my gorgeous, strong, kind, loving, thoughtful mama,” she wrote next to a childhood photo of late dad Steve Irwin, who's pictured showing an animal to his wife and daughter. “I’m grateful every day to be on this adventure of life with you.”

Brother Robert Irwin echoed the loving sentiment on his page.

He wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to my biggest role model and inspiration.”